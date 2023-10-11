Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 2:30 PM
1 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The broadly based Russell 2000 turned around after a strong morning open when factory gate prices disappointed. Inflation seems stuck in the economy, an ominous warning ahead of tomorrow’s CPI data. Oil prices continued to slide, returning to the upper end of its previous trading range. Fed governors issued dovish interest rate speeches, hoping that rates have peaked.

Bottom line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Wholesale prices rose more than expected, tomorrow’s CPI data might surprise

Factory gate, or ‘wholesale,’ prices surprised markets this morning, rising at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary prices are stuck in the economy. Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s consumer price index (CPI) data, which they believe will again provide encouragement for the Federal Reserve to pause, if not pivot its monetary policy, even though expectations currently have core inflation above 4%.

Tomorrow’s CPI inflation is forecast to fall to 3.6% annually from 3.7% last month, while core CPI inflation (ex-food and energy) is forecast to fall to 4.1% from 4.3%. If this number disappoints, traders could reassess the view that short rates have peaked.

  • Today’s headline producer price index (PPI) for September rose by 2.2% annually, ahead of the 1.6% forecast, and 2.0% in August
  • On a monthly basis, headline PPI rose 0.5% compared to 0.7% last month
  • Core PPI, ex-food and energy, rose by 2.7% annually, ahead of the 2.2% forecast and a shade slower than 2.9% in August
  • On a monthly basis, core PPI rose 0.2% compared to 0.3% last month
  • Wholesale energy prices surged 3.3% from August to September, as oil prices rose, and food prices rose by 0.9% over the month

Higher long rates could mean no further short-rate rises

Two Fed officials reinforced the notion that the surge in long rates, now 4.6%, diminished the need for further short-rate rises. Higher bond yields have pushed up mortgage rates, crimped consumer spending, and raised business borrowing costs, dampening their expansion plans. Jerome Powell ally Philip Jefferson said today that he would “keep that in mind (higher bond yields) as I assess the future path of policy.” Lorie Logan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president and a Fed’s rate-setting committee voting member, also said that higher bond rates helped serve the bank’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Bank sector earnings could disappoint, shares reflect the bad news

JPMorgan Chase kicks off US bank earnings per share (EPS) on Friday, but a consensus estimate for 25% earnings growth could be a stand-out in a sector mired in problems. According to broker estimates, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are expected to report the most significant quarterly EPS declines of 35%, 25% and 15%, respectively. Higher long rates are anticipated to hit banks' funding, lending, borrower's loan repayments, security division losses, and increased capital requirements. Arguably, this bad news is already discounted in bank share prices: the KBW Bank Sector index is down 25% year-to-date, 0.5% today.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000  leads equitysell-off

  • The Russell 2000 led markets lower after its recent rally, down 0.7% in early afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 off 0.1% and Nasdaq up 0.2%, respectively
  • Foreign markets were mixed overnight, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.6%, the Dax was up 0.2% and the FTSE 100 was down 0.1%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was pretty unchanged at 17.3

Short-rated bond yields rise

  • 10-year yields fell to 4.62%, while 2-year yields rose to 5.02%
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 105.9
  • Versus the dollar, the Yen fell 0.4%, the Euro fell 0.1% and Sterling was unchanged

Oil resumes selling pressure

  • Crude oil prices fell 2.1% to $84.2 per barrel, moving back to the upper end of its $66-$84 trading range
  • Spot gold prices rose 0.6% to $1,887 per ounce, while silver rose 0.8% to $22.1 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector was mixed to mostly weaker ahead of tomorrow's critical USDA crop report

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Defends Monthly Low Ahead of US CPI
Today 05:30 PM
US Dollar Pullback: US CPI on Deck as EUR/USD Tests Bearish Trendline
Today 04:00 PM
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Build
Today 03:00 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 09:37 PM
    Brazil Flag
    USDBRL should reflect FOMC minutes and inflation data from Brazil, the US, and China.
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 09:48 AM
      Research
      Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 9, 2023 07:09 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 9, 2023 03:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.