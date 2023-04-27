Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
Today 3:08 PM
2 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Reddit has confidentially filed for its IPO on December 15, 2021. It was expected to go public in Q4 2021, but it’s more likely to be in the second half of 2023 - sources claim the timing and size IPO will be subject to market conditions. The company is expected to IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. 

What do Reddit users think about the Reddit IPO?

Reddit users on the forum r/WallStreetBets have already vocalized their concerns about the move to take the firm public. The main criticism seems to be that as a listed company, Reddit will need to start generating more income to please shareholders, which could result in users seeing more advertising and modifications to the experience.

How much is Reddit worth?

Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round in August 2021, but by the time of its IPO, the online message board company is aiming for a valuation of more than $15 billion.

What does Reddit do?

Reddit is an online discussion board and community, founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and late activist Aaron Swartz. Despite not being as popular as other social media firms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Reddit has made its name with niche – and often controversial – discussion groups.

Reddit has more than 100,000 communities, in which over 57 million active daily users share their thoughts and ideas on a range of topics. In fact, Reddit is currently the seventh-most-visited website on the internet, and the fifth-most-popular social networking site.

The site allows users to post anonymously, which is supposed to encourage honestly and transparency. Any post can be voted on by the community; posts with the largest number of up votes are viewed more and hold greater authority.

Most recently, Reddit has become a hub of retail investors, flocking to the board r/WallStreetBets to discuss tips and ideas on stock trading. The community – known as a subreddit – was responsible for the rise of GameStop and other so called ‘meme stocks’. Their intentions were to profit as hedge funds covered their short positions, in what’s known as a short squeeze.

How does Reddit make money?

Reddit makes its money through advertising on its site. It reported that in Q2 2021, it made $100 million in ad revenue – three times the amount it made in Q2 2020. In 2022 Reddit earned $423 million in ad revenue and expects to reach $1 billion in total revenue by the end of 2023.

For users who don’t want ads on their feeds, there is a ‘premium membership’ available, which grants an ad-free experience as well as full access to the r/lounge, 700 free monthly coins, and other benefits. The membership costs $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Reddit also generates money through Reddit Coins, which are virtual goods that Reddit users can purchase in bundles and gift to other Reddit users to reward them for their contributions and good content. Coin bundles cost between $1.99 to $199.99.

Other benefits to users holding Reddit Coins include access to the r/lounge. Which is an exclusive subreddit group for Premium members only.

Reddit has also raised capital through eight rounds of fundraising, generating a total of $919 million from 27 different institutional investors.

Is Reddit profitable?

No, Reddit isn’t yet profitable. In 2022, Reddit reported $430 million in revenue.

What is Reddit's business strategy?

Reddit’s business strategy thus far is a pretty odd one, given that the firm sacrifices the opportunity to make money in order to keep its users happy. As we’ve seen, advertising space sales are the company’s primary revenue stream. However, Reddit does not require email addresses and does not track personal information, losing out on the opportunity to increase advertising through data exploitation, in order to keep its users anonymous.

And this is where one of the biggest challenges Reddit could face comes in: regulation. Due to the anonymity of users, there’s always the possibility of malpractice and manipulation, such as bots or even hedge funds driving users toward certain stocks. Reddit does already have moderators in place, but once it’s a public firm the level of scrutiny it’ll face will likely increase. Any thread to the anonymity of users could cause an exodus from the platform.

After half a decade neglecting its ad platform, Reddit has begun to invest heavily in this area before it goes public, so we may see the company reach profitability by 2022.

Reddit announced in 2020 that it was buying video creation app Dubsmash, entering into direct competition with TikTok.

The company also just hired its first ever chief financial officer, Drew Vollero (previous CFO for SNAP) in what many see as preparation for its IPO.

Who owns Reddit?

Reddit is owned by Condé Nast Publications, a global media company, who bought the company from founders Huffman and Ohanian one year after it was created for $10 to $20 million.

Current investors in Reddit also include Fidelity Investments, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings.

Board of directors of Reddit

Reddit’s board of directors includes:

  • Paula Price
  • Michael Seibel
  • Porter Gale
  • Sam Altman
  • Bob Sauerberg
Related tags: IPO Insights

Latest market news

Amazon's Biggest Acquisitions: What Companies Does Amazon Own?
Today 08:02 PM
What are the most traded commodities?
Today 07:56 PM
What is a fragmented market?
Today 07:49 PM
Everything you need to know about the Rumble SPAC
Today 07:44 PM
VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
Today 07:40 PM
Apple Acquisition History: The Biggest Companies Apple Owns
Today 07:31 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Market chart
Everything you need to know about the Rumble SPAC
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:44 PM
    Electric vehicle charging
    VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 07:40 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Everything you need to know about the Porsche IPO
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:18 PM
        Electric vehicle charging
        Rivian IPO: Everything you need to know about Rivian
        By:
        Ben Lobel
        Today 06:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.