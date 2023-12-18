S&P 500 Forecast: SPX grinds higher after last week's gains

US stocks are heading for a modestly higher open, extending gains from last week. A more dovish than expected Fed and optimism of a soft landing drove indices higher. This week things are starting to ease ahead of the Christmas holiday. However, there are still several major data points, including core PCE, Q3 GDP (final revision), and jobless claims figures.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 9:27 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.19% at 37325

S&P futures +0.29% at 4729

Nasdaq futures +0.18% at 16630

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7620

Dax -0.54% at 16682

  • Stocks extend last week’s gains as yields fall
  • US core PCE data in focus on Friday
  • Apple falls amid more restrictions in China
  • Oil rises on supply disruption worries

Stocks set to post a seventh straight weekly gain

US stocks are set to open modestly higher, as treasury yields fall, adding to gains last week, which saw the Dow Jones reach an intra-day high and the Nasdaq reach a new record closing high.

Stocks rallied in the previous week after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would cut right three times next year, up from the twice previously forecasted.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet and volumes could start to ease off ahead of Christmas. There are still a few data points to be watching out for this week, including Friday's personal consumption expenditure index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, jobless claims, housing starts, and the final Q3 GDP reading.

The PCE index will be the final inflation figure this year and is expected to show that prices cooled slightly in November. Cool inflation would support the Fed dovish pivot narrative and could support stocks high.

Currently, the market is pricing in a 75% chance the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in March. Even after NY Fed President Williams pushed back or rate cuts on Friday.

Corporate news

Apple is pointing to losses on the open after Bloomberg reported that more Chinese agencies and state-backed companies have placed restrictions on iPhone use

NIO is set to rise 9.2% on the open after the EV manufacturer signed an agreement with CYVN Holdings, an investment vehicle in Abu Dhabi which has agreed to invest $2.2 billion into Nio.

United Steel Corporation has soared 24% after Japan's Nippon Steel said it would buyout the firm in a deal worth $14.9 billion.

 

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis

The S&P 500’s run higher is showing signs of slowing, with the RSI still deep in overbought territory. The index ran into resistance at 4735 last week before easing lower, with the long upper wicks on the candles suggesting there was little demand at the higher levels. Still, with the golden cross formation. buyers are attempting to grind higher again today. A rise above 4735 is needed to test 4745, the November 2021 high, ahead of 4817, the all-time high. Sellers will eye support at 4700 round number ahead of 4640, the July 2022 high.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD is trading mixed versus its major peers on Monday, up versus the pound and the yen and down versus the euro and the CAD. The economic calendar today is relatively light, with just the home builders' sentiment survey. Friday’s core PCE data is likely to be the key focus this week

EUR/USD is rising despite German Ifo business sentiment coming in weaker than expected at 86.4 down from 87.2 in November. The data comes after weaker-than-expected PMI figures on Friday, which raise concerns of a prolonged recession in the region. Still, the market is focusing on the ECB's pushback on rate-cut bets as policymaker Vastle today continued the ECB's rhetoric that rates must stay high for longer.

GBP/USD is falling in cautious trade ahead of UK inflation data later in the week. The data comes after the Bo E meeting last week, where the central bank pushed back against expectations of a rate cut next year given that inflation remains elevated, particularly the services inflation, which is still at 6.6%.

EUR/USD +0.3% at 1.0925

GBP/USD -0.1% at 1.2667

 

Oil extends gains after Res Sea attacks

Oil prices are rising, extending gains from last week when oil booked a weekly gain for the first time in two months.

Last week, oil prices were lifted by optimism that the Federal Reserve is planning to cut interest rates by more than expected and on China stimulus news.

However, this week, it's the supply side that is driving the price higher as attacks by the Houthis militants on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns over supply disruption. These developments are reminding the market that geopolitical concerns in the region remain live.

Major firms, including BP, have temporarily paused transit through the Red Sea following attacks by Houthi forces, which control most of Yemen.

Meanwhile, Russia announced that it could deepen all supply cuts in December by a possible 50,000 barrels per day, which is also supporting oil prices.

 

WTI crude trades +2.75% at $73.70

Brent trades +0.75% at $78.80

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500 USD Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Ascending Channel Remains Intact
Today 05:50 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
Gold Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Bull Battle Lines Drawn
Today 04:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:39 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise as rate cut optimism persists
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:08 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend gains ahead of PMI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 15, 2023 01:28 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 Forecast :SPX extends rally above 4700 as Fed's dovish pivot arrives
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 14, 2023 02:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.