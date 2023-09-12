Stimulus and seasonality could power mining sector gains

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:41 PM
0 views
Quarry and various stones
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We’re approaching what is traditionally strong period for mining stocks, according to analysis from Citi Research. With Chinese policymakers becoming increasingly proactive when it comes to stabilising economic activity, and with prevailing sentiment towards the world’s largest consumer of commodities still fragile, it suggests there may be decent upside for mining stocks in the months ahead.

“Mining equities tend to perform well starting the month of October towards year-end, based on 25-plus years of seasonality analysis,” Citi wrote on Monday. “While the mining equities have corrected in the recent weeks, they have remained resilient relative to the prevailing bearish sentiment around macro backdrop relating to China.”

Citi says without ruling out incremental jitteriness, “we think we are possibly around the end of this rough patch with favourable seasonality effect could alleviate some of the concerns. We therefore believe that the ongoing jitteriness over China demand would likely present positioning opportunities to the investors into the year-end and full year earnings”.

Seasonal strength, stimulus measures may support commodity prices

Even without potential risk of Chinese policymakers rolling out far larger economic stimulus measures this year, Citi’s analysis shows that over the past quarter-century, the MSCI World Mining Index has gained six percentage points on average in the final three months of the year.

If the double whammy of seasonality and stimulus whets your appetite for a long trade, you could look at the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, a product that aims to provide returns, before fees and expenses, that correspond with the total return performance of the S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index.

Bullish signal triggered for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

The daily shows its already siting in an uptrend that began in late May. Of note, the 50-day moving average is about to cross over its 200-day equivalent, generating a golden cross that points to a potential continuation of the bullish trend. Should we see further gains, the high struck earlier this month around $53.40 would be the first upside target and then again at $54. A break of the latter would put the double-top of $59.20 into play.

Should the trade go awry, a stop below the prevailing trend channel support, or the August low of $49.60, would help to limit capital losses.

metals and mining sept 12

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: ETF Metals Commodities China

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 appears buoyant ahead of a key US inflation report
Today 01:03 AM
GBP/USD: sticky situation for longs should UK wages growth undershoot
Today 12:25 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
Yesterday 10:28 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USDBRL expected to reflect inflation in Brazil and the US, ECB decision and Chinese data
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Nasdaq, S&P rally, Oil prices maintain highs
Yesterday 06:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest ETF articles

united_states_04
“Bond-cano” eruption risk could spark renewed USD upside
By:
David Scutt
September 8, 2023 01:01 AM
    stocks_05
    Nasdaq 100 appears buoyant ahead of a key US inflation report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:03 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD: sticky situation for longs should UK wages growth undershoot
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:25 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.