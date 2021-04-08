Two trades to watch EURGBP Dow Jones

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 8, 2021 2:49 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP tests key resistance 

Euro rebounded firmly on news that vaccine rollout is ramping up in largest economies. 

However, Europe is heavily dependent on AstraZeneca jab where a link to blood clots has been confirmed. 

UK pressing ahead with reopening on swift vaccine rollout, with herd immunity expected next week. 

ECB minutes in focus. 

Where next for EUR/GBP? 

EUR/GBP has been on a tear over the past two days, surging over 2.5% from its 14 month low struck at the start of the week.  

The pair has broken out of the descending channel dating back to the start of the year. 

However, it appears to be struggling to cross the 50 EMA. Failure to take this level would mean that this recent advance is more of a temporary correction rather than a changing in trend. 

Should the 50 sma at 0.8650 prevent further gains the price could target the yearly low of 0.8472, prior to 0.8400 round number. 

A meaningful move above the 50 EMA, could see the the buyers take on 0.87 round number ahead of 0.8730 high February 25. 

 Learn more about trading forex.

Dow Jones supported by dovish Fed 

The mood in the market remains upbeat after the FOMC minutes pointed to ongoing support from the Fed, despite expectations for a quick recovery in the US. This was music to the ears of the bulls. 

US jobless claims and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are in focus. 

Where next for the Dow Jones? 

The Dow Jones has traded within an ascending channel since November. It trades above its upward sloping 50 & 100 EMA in an established bullish trend. The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it is below the overbought level of 70. 

The price is testing resistance on the upper band of the ascending channel, a break above which could open the door to 34000.  

Failure to meaningfully move above this the upper band at 33500 could see the price slip lower providing opportunities to buy the dip. Support can be seen at around 33000 a level which has offered both support and resistance over the past 3 weeks. Stronger support can be seen at around 32000 the 50 EMA and low March 24. 

Learn more about trading indices.


Related tags: EUR DJIA GBP

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 06:51 PM
Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
USD/JPY rate outlook vulnerable to dovish Fed rate hike
Yesterday 06:08 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Nuclear fusion stocks
Yesterday 04:31 PM
What is a triple witching and how can you trade it?
Yesterday 04:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Board of currencies
      How GDP affects forex trading
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      January 18, 2023 08:44 PM
        Research
        The contrarian case for a EUR/USD rally if rates can break above 1.00
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 18, 2022 05:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.