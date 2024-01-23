US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of BoC Rate Decision

USD/CAD may attempt to trade back above the 50-Day SMA (1.3496) as it clears the recent series of lower highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:38 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD may attempt to trade back above the 50-Day SMA (1.3496) as it clears the recent series of lower highs and lows, and the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may fuel the recent rise in the exchange rate should the central bank adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Faces Bank of Canada (BoC) Meeting

USD/CAD may retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.3542) as it extends the advance from the start of the week, but another failed attempt to close above the moving average may keep the exchange rate within the January range as the indicator continues to reflect a negative slope.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Nevertheless, the BoC meeting may sway USD/CAD as the central bank is slated to release its updated forecasts, and a hawkish forward guidance from Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Canadian Dollar as the Governing Council ‘remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed.’

Canada Economic Calendar

Canada Economic Calendar 01232024 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the BoC may prepare Canadian households and businesses for a change in regime as the ‘slowdown in the economy is reducing inflationary pressures in a broadening range of goods and services prices,’ and the Canadian Dollar may face headwinds should the Governing Council show a greater willingness to reduce interest rates in 2024.

Market Outlook Central Banks

In turn, the BoC meeting may influence USD/CAD ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on January 31 as both central banks appear to be at the end of their hiking-cycle, and it remains to be seen if USD/CAD will track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3489) amid the failed attempts to close above the moving average.

With that said, USD/CAD may consolidate within the January range as it appears to be reversing ahead of the December high (1.3620), but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the month as it clears the recent series of lower highs and lows.

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 01232024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD may retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.3542) as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, with a breach above the December high (1.3620) opening up 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), but USD/CAD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3489) amid the failed attempts to close above the moving average.
  • USD/CAD may hold within the monthly range, with a break/close below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a move towards the 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region, which coincides with the January low (1.3229).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rebound Eyes Test of 50-Day SMA

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Rebounds from 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Today 04:30 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: Gold Bull Flag Holds 2K- Can Buyers Drive?
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Today 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
Today 05:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
By:
James Stanley
January 19, 2024 05:30 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 18, 2024 06:53 PM
      Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rips to Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 17, 2024 05:00 PM
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies as US CPI Reveals Sticky Inflation
        By:
        David Song
        January 11, 2024 05:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.