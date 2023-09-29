US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of September Low

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:20 PM
7 views
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD rebounds from a fresh weekly low (1.3417) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index points to sticky inflation, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3474) as it attempts to hold above the moving average.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of September Low

The opening range for October is in focus for USD/CAD as it bounces back ahead of the September low (1.3380), and the slew of US data prints on tap for next week may sway the exchange rate as the economy shows little indications of a recession.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 09292023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Even though the ISM Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for manufacturing is expected to hold in contraction territory (below 50), the gauge for service-based activity is anticipated to show an ongoing expansion in September, albeit at a slower pace as the figure is expected to narrow to 53.6 from 54.5 in August.

In addition, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is projected to increase 158K in September after expanding 187K the month prior, and signs of a resilient economy may keep USD/CAD afloat as it raises the Federal Reserve’s scope to further combat inflation.

However, a series of weaker-than-expected US data prints may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep interest rates on hold, and USD/CAD may come under pressure if it fails to defend the September low (1.3380).

With that said, the opening range for October is in focus amid the slew of key data prints on tap over the coming days, but USD/CAD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3474) as it attempts to hold above the moving average.

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 09292023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD bounces back ahead of the monthly low (1.3380) to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.3474), and the exchange rate may attempt to track the positive slope in the moving average amid the string of failed attempts to close below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).
  • Need a break/close above 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to bring the September high (1.3695) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to hold above the moving average may spur another run at the monthly low (1.3380), with a close below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) opening up the 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement) area.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Forecast: RSI Attempts to Climb Out from Oversold Territory

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Range Breaks Down

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

US Dollar, FX Majors, Rates and SPX into Q4
Today 07:18 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL Breakout Re-Tests 5.00
Today 06:34 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Today 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels
Today 03:43 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Battles at 1.3500
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:48 PM
    Forex trading
    US Dollar Price Action: EUR/USD, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    September 27, 2023 07:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Continues to Bounce Along 50-Day SMA
      By:
      David Song
      September 22, 2023 07:20 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 19, 2023 04:41 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.