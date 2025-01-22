US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CHF appears to be on track to test the monthly low (0.9009) following the failed attempt to test the 2024 high (0.9225).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:20 PM
Market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF appears to be on track to test the monthly low (0.9009) following the failed attempt to test the 2024 high (0.9225).

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CHF extends the recent series of lower highs and lows to register a fresh weekly low (0.9033), and the exchange rate may fall towards the 50-Day SMA (0.8959) should it push below the opening range for January.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, USD/CHF may struggle to retain the advance from the December low (0.8736), but the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the moving average as it still holds above the indicator.

With that said, USD/CHF may stage further attempts to test the 2024 high (0.9225) if it defends the monthly low (0.9009) and snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 01222025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD may defend the monthly low (0.9009) as it holds above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region, with a move back above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high (0.9201) on the radar.
  • Next area interest comes in around the 2024 high (0.9225), but USD/CHF may push below the opening range for January if it continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows.
  • Failure to hold above the above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF to fresh monthly lows, with a break/close below the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone opening up the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) area.

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October

USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

channel_02
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
By:
David Song
January 16, 2025 04:50 PM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2025 10:54 PM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 15, 2025 02:16 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Eye the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 14, 2025 02:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.