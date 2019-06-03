US FX Handover Buck Blasted as Weak Data Leads to Calls for a July Fed Rate Cut

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 3, 2019 3:55 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research



Related tags: Forex Dollar

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Today 06:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Stalls at Former Support Zone
Today 05:58 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Was that the USD Pullback?
Today 04:52 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges Through Support
Today 04:00 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Today 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Today 02:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    turkey_01
    EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 02:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:00 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 11, 2023 10:38 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.