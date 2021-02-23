USDCHF and DXY diverge

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
February 23, 2021 10:57 AM
26 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The DXY and USD/CHF have been trading together for most of 2021.  The correlation coefficient has been above 0.90 for over a month.  A correlation coefficient of +1.00 means that the 2 assets move together 100% of the time.  Many fx traders who may not have access to the DXY have been using USD/CHF as a proxy.  If one thought DXY was heading higher, he our she would buy USD/CHF instead because the correlation was so high.

However, the correlation coefficient today is only 0.46!  Although it is still positive, it is far from a strong correlation. As a matter of fact, the correlation is at its lowest level of the year to date. 

Chart analysis shows USD/CHF And Dxy Diverge. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CHF broke out of a descending wedge today on a daily timeframe, up over 1%, while the DXY is near unchanged. The first resistance level is the 200 Day Moving Average, which crosses at 0.9150.  Above there is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the March 23rd highs to the January 6th lows at 0.9200.   Next is a horizontal resistance area between the September 28th highs of 0.9295 and the 50% retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.9333.  Horizontal support is back at the breakout level near 0.8990, then horizontal support at 0.8925. 

However, USD/CHF isn’t the only Swiss pair breaking higher today!  EUR/CHF is also breaking higher.  The pair has been moving in an upward sloping triangle pattern and broke out today above 1.0915, moving straight up to near 1.1000!  A resistance zone is above between 1.1059 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 2018 highs to the Many 2020 lows, near 1.1084.  Support is back at the breakout point near 1.0915.

Chart analysis shows EUR/CHF And Dxy Diverge. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

It’s also worth noting that GBP/CHF is up 1.45%, AUD/CHF is up 1%, and CHF/JPY is down 0.83% . 

The Swiss Franc has been every weak today, and it appears that there may still be room to run.  However, if one is looking for a proxy to trade the DXY, USD/CHF is probably not the best choice right now.  (As an alternative, EUR/USD has a correlation of -0.96 to DXY.  One can sell EUR/USD as proxy for buying DXY).

Learn more about forex trading opportunities


Related tags: Forex CHF DXY USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
April 28, 2023 06:51 PM
Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
USD/JPY rate outlook vulnerable to dovish Fed rate hike
April 28, 2023 06:08 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Nuclear fusion stocks
April 28, 2023 04:31 PM
What is a triple witching and how can you trade it?
April 28, 2023 04:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
    USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 27, 2023 10:56 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Euro outlook: EUR/USD struggles to make a break for 1.1100
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 26, 2023 04:57 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 25, 2023 04:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.