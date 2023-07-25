USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:46 PM
13 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • EUR/USD was the weakest FX major overnight thanks the underperformance of the eurozone’s PMI surveys
  • Manufacturing in Germany and the eurozone contracted at their fastest pace in over three years, expansion for service was its slowest in five months which saw the eurozone composite contract for a second month.
  • That said, easing price pressures will be welcomed by the ECB even if the dire figures have reignited recession fears. Whilst it remains likely the ECB will hike rates by 25bp this week, it brings serious doubt as to whether they will hike again in September
  • The general theme for PMIs points to underlying weakness for growth, with UK output falling to a 6-month low, US output hitting a 5-month low and data, Australia’s output contracting at its fastest pace in seven months
  • Japan’s composite output (service and manufacturing combined) remained flat at 52.1, with S&P Global warning that inflation could remain “sticky’ for a while longer
  • Commodity prices are rising on supply concerns following weekend reports of India banning rice exports to fight domestic inflation and Russia’s attacks on Ukraine ports, fanning fears of supply chain disruptions and rising food inflation
  • The Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index has risen to a seven-week high and broken out of a multi-month continuation pattern, undermines any hopes of deflation going forward if the rally persists
  • WTI crude oil rose to a 3-month high and tagged $79
  • Market participants expect the BOC to hold rates at 5% until their first cut in March according to a BOC (Bank of Canada) survey

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Bank of Japan’s core CPI
  • 18:00 – German Ifo business sentiment

 

20230725moversFX

 

Technically Speaking:

  • The Dow Jones (DJI) rose for an 11th consecutive day, a bullish sequence not seen since Feb 2017 (when it managed to rise for 12 days before
  • The US dollar index rose for a fifth day, but met resistance at its 20-day EMA
  • USD/JPY printed a hanging man candle on the daily chart which is also an inside day. It likey points to another day or two of range-trading given the pending FOMC meeting.
  • The China A50 posted a strong bullish candle at 12,400 – a level that has held despite four tests of it since late June.. We continue to look for an upside break of its bearish channel given its reluctance to fall despite weak economic data from China.
  • NZD/USD snapped a 6-day losing streak and found support above 0.6150. However, we’d prefer to see a break above the 200-dy EMA !0.6225 before assuming any decent follow through.
  • USD/CNH is coiling up on the daily chart. Whilst its next directional move remains to be seen, it could suggest that pressure is building for its next burst of volatility (FOMC a likely trigger?)
  • AUD/NZD printed a bearish engulfing day at 1.0900 resistance. We’re happy to step aside for now as target was met last week, and reassess its potential for a move to 1.10 if a higher low presents itself.

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • We expected volatility to be lower on the ASX 200, yet its lacklustre performance has still come as a surprise
  • Its daily range was the lowest in 38 days and closed just -7.5 points lower
  • Such small ranges are difficult even for day traders to profit from, sometimes it is best to step aside and wait for volatility (and a more obvious implied direction) to return
  • If we see a hawkish Fed hike, it could weigh on equity sentiment in general and provide the opportunity for a pullback towards 7200 as a minimum
  • We’d need to see a decent break (or daily close) above 7400 before we can assume a resumption of its prior bullish move
20230725asxglanceFX

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

Price action may remain on the tricky side with the FOMC meeting less than 48 hours away. Therefore, traders may want to focus on lower timeframes to capture smaller moves unless we are provided with a fresh market-moving catalyst.

 

USD/JPY has posted a 3.5% rally over 5 days ahead of yesterday’s inside day (which is also a hanging man reversal). I’m making the assumption prices will remain within yesterday’s range, at leas through the Asian session. Whilst a nice trend has formed on the 4 and 1-hour charts, volumes increased during the recent log lower then fell as prices advanced. This suggests it may want to move lower, which brings the 141 handle into focus. If we see a pullback lower, then perhaps we can seek bullish opportunities around the 141 handle or 20-bar EMA, and retain a bullish bias whilst prices remain above Mondays low. Alternatively, bears could wait for signs of weakness beneath or around Monday’s high. The key point here is that trades appear unfavourable around the middle of the range following an inside day, hence the range-trading approach (bullish around support, bearish around resistance).

20230725usdjpyFX2

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Asian Open USD/JPY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 09:49 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:40 PM
AUD/USD Faces Australia Inflation Data Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Yesterday 06:40 PM
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Yesterday 06:21 PM
FOMC, USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 05:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Yesterday 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_02
US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 09:49 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:04 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:02 AM
        Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 21, 2023 12:10 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.