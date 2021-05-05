What are NFTs

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
May 5, 2021 3:30 AM
18 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

What does NFT mean?

NFT stands for non-fungible tokens, which are one-of-a-kind digital items. They’re comprised of a unit of data stored on a blockchain that represents the underlying asset.

When something is fungible, it means it can be exchanged with something else. For example, a standard bitcoin token is fungible, because it can be traded for an identical bitcoin of the same value. When something is non-fungible, it is completely unique. So, if you traded it for something else, you’d have a completely different item, worth a different amount.

Although NFTs are bought by an individual, the digital asset will still exist for other parties to see for free.

Why buy NFTs?

A lot of people have questioned why you’d buy an NFT if you can’t restrict who can view your asset, but you’re still buying something that cannot be replicated: the ownership rights to this asset.

For the buyer, an NFT has the same function as a lot of collectibles and gives you the bragging rights that you own the underlying asset. But they can be used to speculate too – you can buy an NFT in the hope that it rises in price and you can sell it on for a profit at a later date. Currently, the NFT market is relatively new, so there are only a few exchanges that facilitate the exchange of NFTs.

For the seller, using NFTs instead of selling work through more traditional means can create a market that isn’t otherwise available. For example, the creators of digital art or even emojis have had very few ways of selling their products. Plus, most NFT contracts will enable the seller to get a percentage of the sale each time the NFT changes hands. 

There have been attempts to sell NFTs for physical items, but for the most part, the verification process isn’t as smooth.

How do non-fungible tokens work?

Non-fungible tokens work using proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain, which is a process in which one party proves to others that a certain amount of effort has been expended toward a goal.

PoW is the same method used on bitcoin’s blockchain – in which each new miner has to show their contribution to a cryptographic equation in order for a transaction to be verified and added to the ledger.

For the most part, NFTs exist on the Ethereum blockchain, where smart contracts can be created to digitally exchange ownership of assets. A common example of Ethereum NFTs in use is the app CryptoKitties, which enabled users to buy and sell digital kittens. One such kitten sold for over $17,000.

Once an NFT transaction has taken place it becomes a secure part of the blockchain, making it harder to steal than a physical asset would be. Like other cryptoassets, NFTs are held in digital wallets.

Non-fungible tokens use cases and examples

NFTs are being used to commodify digital assets – such as art, music, videos, collectibles and in-game assets. They can represent basically anything that exists as code.

Perhaps the most famous recent example of NFTs in use is the digital artist Beeple who sold a piece of artwork for $69 million, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey who sold his first ever tweet for $2.9 million.

Neither the artwork or the tweet are tangible assets, they both only exist in the digital space. The drawback of NFTs is that there’s no real way to take ownership of a digital asset, because once something is on the internet, it’s there for everyone to see.

So Beeple’s artwork or Dorsey’s tweet are both still available for the public – despite people having paid millions to ‘own’ them.

What are NFT stocks?

NFT stocks is the term that’s being used to describe the companies getting involved in non-fungible token projects. These projects are growing in popularity as many people believe they’re the future of collecting – whether that’s art, music, etc. As the trend grows, these company's shares have seen increased speculation, both bullish and bearish.

As NFT is a relatively new technology, a lot still remains unknown about what the transactions will mean long term and what the true value of an NFT is, which is causing the volatility.

The most notable price move has been Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment’s (HOFV) share price following its collaboration with Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN). The partnership would produce football-themed content NFTs for users to buy and sell. A similar venture by NBA Top Shot has seen upwards of $500 million worth of transactions, which is potentially fuelling the interest in HOFV and DLPN.

NFTs and climate change

PoW is often criticised because it requires a far larger amount of energy usage than other blockchain methods, namely proof of service (PoS). This means NFT has a high carbon footprint per transaction. In fact, the greenhouse gas emissions for NFT transactions have been so high that there are cases where people have decided against selling their assets that way for fear of the effect it could have on the planet.


Related tags: Stocks Insights

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 11:04 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD into BoE
Yesterday 07:52 PM
Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Uptrend Resistance Slope
Yesterday 05:17 PM
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Divergence
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Congress building
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:10 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:15 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 20, 2023 03:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Testing one-week lows
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 20, 2023 07:16 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.