Whose employment data do you trust more ADP or ISM

August 4, 2021 11:15 AM
40 views
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"

On Monday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for July was worse than expected at 58.5 vs 60.6 in June.  Although the headline number was lower, brought down primarily by the New Orders and Prices Paid components, the Employment component was stronger than expected and increased from 49.9 to 52.9! Today, ISM released then Non-Manufacturing PMI for July.  The headline number was strong at 64.1 vs 60.5 expected and 60.1 in June.  One of the reasons for this increase was due the Employment component, which rose to 53.8  vs 49.4 expected and 49.3 last.  Therefore, both the ISM Manufacturing AND Non-Manufacturing PMIs had strong Employment components.

Also today, ADP released their private Employment Change for July.  According to ADP, +330,000 private  jobs were added to the economy, the lowest print since February.  This was vs an estimate of +695,000 and June’s print of +680,000.  Unsurprisingly, leisure and hospitality led the way with new jobs.  Restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, and airlines have all seen higher demand for services, and the need for jobs to provide these services are reflected in this data. 

What are economic indicators?

So, the ISM data shows an increase in jobs for both Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing.  ADP shows a decrease in jobs from June (by a lot!), although the leisure and hospitality led the way.  Whose data do you trust more?  Depending on your answer, it may give you a better expectation for NFP on Friday.  Current expectations for Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday are +885,000 jobs to be added to the economy for July vs 850,000 in June. (See out NFP Preview).

What are non-farm payrolls?

In addition, on Thursday the US releases Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 31st.  Expectations are for 384,000.  However, recall that for the last two weeks, the prints were higher than expected at 419,000 and 400,000 respectively. Expectations were for the mid/upper 300,000s for both weeks.  Tomorrow’s number will be closely watched as Non-Farm Payrolls “whispers” may begin to change.

US Dollars (DXY) were sold today after the worse than expected ADP print.  Although this hasn’t been a good indicator of NFP by itself, traders still went with the “Sell Dollars” theme, as they hoped this would indicate monetary stimulus for longer.  However, after the stronger than expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, the DXY was bought as traders feared stimulus would be lifted sooner than later.  It seems like the markets don’t know the right answer!

TradingView chart of USD Currency index. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As EUR/USD makes up a majority of the DXY, the pair did the exact opposite.  EUR/USD went bid after the ADP release and sold off after the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI release.  At the top, price formed a nice evening star formation with the RSI in overbought territory.  This gave traders a warning signal that price direction may be changing.

TradingView chart of Euro vs USD. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD sold off aggressively in mid-June but failed to climb above 1.2000 since, putting in a high of 1.1976 on June 25th.  The pair had been moving lower in an orderly channel during the month of July, reaching a low of 1.1750.  However, on July 28th, EUR/USD broke above the top trendline of the channel but could not stay above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the June 25th highs to the July 20th lows. The most recent bar on the 240-minute timeframe is a bearish engulfing candlestick, an indication of a possible move lower.  Support is at the downward sloping top trendline of the channel near 1.1820, then horizontal support at 1.1770.  Resistance isn’t until today’s highs at 1.1900, just ahead of the highs of July 30th at 1.1909.  If EUR/USD breaks above there, price can travel all the way up to the 1.1975 June 25th highs.

TradingView chart of 4hr Euro vs USD. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With stronger ISM Employment data and weaker ADP Employment data, it will be tough for traders to make a “guesstimate” of Friday’s NFP print.  Throw in weaker Initial Jobless Claims, and “whispers” may begin, which are different from the current expectation of +895,000.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex ADP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Today 09:47 PM
Gold Goes Deep Oversold as XAU/USD Continues Post-Fed Snapback
Today 07:38 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Today 05:45 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
Today 05:26 PM
A Fall Correction?
Today 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

gold_03
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:47 PM
    Currency prices
    Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 05:45 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Today 03:54 PM
        downtrend chart
        EUR/USD analysis: Euro finds relief ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.