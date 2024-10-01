Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Relent at Resistance

Australian Dollar is at risk of snapping a three-week rally with AUD/USD struggling into resistance at yearly highs. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 1, 2024 10:30 PM
aus_07
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar breakout extends nearly 5% off September low to fresh yearly highs
  • AUD/USD August rally vulnerable into Q4 open / below technical resistance- NFPs on tap
  • Resistance 6900/16 (key), 7001, 7109/37- Support 6810/19, 6716 (key), 6670

The Australian Dollar is at risk of snapping a three-week rally with AUD/USD struggling at fresh yearly highs after rallying nearly 9.4% off the August lows. A breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern takes Aussie into technical resistance the focus is on a possible price inflection off this zone into the start of the month / quarter. These are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly AUDUSD Trade Outlook Aussie Technical Forecast 1012024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that, “the immediate focus on a breakout of the 6642-6819 range. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the 52-week moving average IF Aussie is heading for a breakout here.” A topside breach two-weeks later fueled a rally of more than 4.8% off the September lows with AUD/USD extending into confluent technical resistance last week at 6900/16- a region defined by the June / July 2023 swing highs and the 61.8% extension of the August rally. Note that the median-line of a newly identified ascending pitchfork rests just higher and the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this slope.

Initial weekly support rests back with the 2024 yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the 2023 range at 6810/19 and is backed by the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 6716- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher on this stretch (medium-term bullish invalidation). Subsequent support seen at the 2019 low at 6670 and the yearly low-week close (LWC) / 61.8% retracement at 6572/75 in the event of a break.

A topside breach / close above the median-line is needed to mark uptrend resumption with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2021 LWC at 7001 and 7109/37- a region defined by the 2023 high-close (HC) and the August 2022 swing high. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a close above need to keep the focus on 7300.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The Aussie breakout is now testing the first major hurdle at confluent resistance- the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 6810 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 6916 needed to fuel the next major move.

Keep in mind we are just carving the monthly / quarterly opening-ranges with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Australia / US Economic Calendar

 Australia US Economic Calendar- AUD USD Key Data Releases - AUDAUD Event Risk- NFP- 10-1-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Australian dollar AUD/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 07:16 PM
    aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Grind at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 02:05 PM
      Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 8, 2025 06:25 PM
        gold_05
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 8, 2025 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.