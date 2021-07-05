Currency pair of the week EURUSD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 5, 2021 11:12 AM
24 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Central bank divergence

Will central bank divergence become more apparent this week? FOMC minutes & ECB special meeting on tap. 

FOMC minutes 

The latest Federal Reserve meeting, mid-June saw the Fed announce an unexpected hawkish shift. The Fed caught the market off guard by announcing that it now expects two interest rate rises in 2023, when before it didn’t expect any until 2024.  The move boosted the US Dollar which went on to hit a 3 month high. 

Federal Reserve speakers since then have painted more of a mixed picture. Whilst the likes of Federal Reserve Chair Powell and Federal Reserve President of New York, Williams have remained cautious and attempted to put a dovish spin on the announcement, other Federal Reserve members have been considerably more hawkish. St Louis Fed President James Bullard made his case for a rate rise in 2022!  

The minutes from the latest Fed meeting are due to be released this week and could provide further insight into the discussions surrounding the changes to the dot plot and how transitory the Fed sees the recent spike in inflation. Investors will be scrutinizing the minutes for any clues over the likely timeline and criteria for QE tapering. 

ECB special meeting 

The economy in Europe is starting to rebound following the pandemic induced contraction. Today’s PMIs came in stronger than initially expected boding well for the growth this quarter. Europe, as in the US has seen inflation jump higher above the ECB’s tager level, although the latest print has seen it slip mildly lower to 1.9% YoY.  

Similarly, the ECB is divided about where policy should be heading and the timeline involved. ECB President Christine Lagarde just last week said that the recovery in the bloc is still fragile. Lagarde added that she was simply not ready to wind up the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme just yet. 

The ECB will hold an extraordinary meeting this week to finalise its 18 month long strategy review. The meeting is due to start on Tuesday and potentially continue through the Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to shift its inflation target from “close to, but below 2%” which is currently is now to something more like “around 2%”. 

This would effectively mean that the chances of the ECB hiking rates is pushed back even further. 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

The EUR/USD trades within a bearish trend, below its steeply descending trendline dating back to early June.  

The pair is attempting to cross above the descending trendline and the receding bearish picture on the MACD is keeping the buyer’s hopeful. This can indicate that a bullish move is coming. Watch for a bullish crossover on the MACD, which could be forming. 

However, it was take a move over 1.1885 the July high and 1.19 round number to raise the prospect of a meaningful move higher and to bring 1.1975 back into the picture. 

On the flip side a move through 1.1850 could see the seller look to test 1.18 July low and round number ahead of a deeper sell off to 1.17 the year to date low. 

 



Related tags: EUR USD

Latest market news

A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 05:16 PM
Technical Tuesday: Crude Oil
Today 04:30 PM
BoE Preview: 25 bps hike and done?
Today 01:30 PM
US Open: Stocks extend gains as banking crisis fears subside
Today 12:50 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:26 PM
Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
Today 08:02 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Market chart
        European Open: EUR/USD falls below parity ahead of the US Core PCE report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 28, 2022 04:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.