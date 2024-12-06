DAX Breaks 20,400, Bitcoin Hits $100K Amid Global Focus

Market Overview
Asian Markets
- Mixed Performance: Asian markets were mostly lower:
- South Korea: Political instability weighed heavily, with the KOSPI and the Korean won seeing sharp declines before partial recovery due to suspected intervention.
- China: Technology stocks rallied ahead of a key policy meeting, pushing Chinese markets higher.
- Focus on US Payrolls: Global markets are closely watching for a "Goldilocks" payrolls report (neither too weak nor too strong) to gauge its impact on Fed policy.
European Markets
- France:
- Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s ousting in a no-confidence vote has left France in a political stalemate, with no new elections possible before July 2025.
- The CAC 40 has lagged the broader European market by 8% since June, with much of the uncertainty already priced in.
- Germany:
- The construction sector remains weak, with residential building hit hardest due to fewer tenders and rising costs.
- Bau-Stimmungsindikator sits at 38 points, well below the growth threshold of 50, reflecting ongoing challenges.
Crypto Spotlight: Bitcoin Breaks $100,000
- Milestone Achieved: Bitcoin crossed the $100,000 mark, a significant psychological milestone.
- Year-to-Date Performance: Up 130% YTD, with a 50% gain since the U.S. election in November.
- Market Cap: Bitcoin’s valuation now stands at nearly $2 trillion, surpassing the combined market cap of all DAX companies.
- Trump’s Pro-Crypto Policies: The surge is fueled by Donald Trump’s election and his nomination of Paul Atkins, a crypto advocate, to lead the SEC.
- Skepticism Remains: Despite the rally, critics highlight Bitcoin's speculative nature, lacking ties to tangible value creation.
US Market Highlights
- Earnings Reactions:
- JetBlue (JBLU +8.25%): Strong November sales drove gains.
- Dollar Tree (DLTR +1.86%): Sales growth exceeded expectations.
- Salesforce (CRM +10.99%): Shares hit record highs, buoyed by AI product momentum.
- Foot Locker (FL -8.90%): Weak holiday shoe sales led to a sharp decline.
- Campbell’s (CPB -6.24%): Struggled as consumers opted for cheaper alternatives.
DAX Overview
- Leaders:
- Bayer: +2.21%
- Vonovia: +1.98%
- Henkel AG: +1.60%
- Porsche: +1.56%
- Laggards:
- Heidelberg Materials: -1.01%
- Rheinmetall AG: -0.97%
- Infineon: -0.72%
- Siemens Energy AG: -0.62%
Upcoming Data (GMT)
- 13:30: USD Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) (Nov)
- 13:30: USD Nonfarm Payrolls (Nov)
- 13:30: USD Unemployment Rate (Nov)
- 14:15: USD FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
- 18:00: USD FOMC Member Daly Speaks
Germany 40 CFD (DAX) 4-hour
1. Current Price Action and Trend:
- The DAX is trading at 20,389.5, showing a strong uptrend after breaking above the key resistance level of 20,039.
- The price is nearing the upper boundary of an ascending trendline channel, suggesting strong bullish momentum but also possible resistance at these elevated levels.
2. Support and Resistance Levels:
- Resistance:
- Immediate resistance is at the ascending trendline around 20,410–20,450. A breakout above this level could lead to further upside.
- Beyond that, the next psychological resistance is at 20,600, a key level for the bulls.
- Support:
- The nearest support lies at 20,039, which has turned into a strong pivot point after the breakout.
- Further support is at 19,680.5, which was the previous resistance level and is now acting as a secondary support zone.
- Additional support levels include 19,613.9 and 19,440.9 (EMA 200), which provide further downside protection.
3. Moving Averages:
- The DAX is trading above all major moving averages, confirming a strong bullish trend:
- EMA 20 at 20,164.2 provides immediate dynamic support.
- The EMA 50 at 19,862.0 and EMA 100 at 19,625.7 reinforce medium-term support levels.
- The EMA 200 at 19,440.9 provides long-term support.
4. RSI and Stochastic RSI:
- The RSI is at 80.74, indicating overbought conditions. This suggests caution as the price may face resistance or consolidation in the short term.
- The Stochastic RSI is at 37.65, suggesting that while the overall trend is bullish, some short-term exhaustion is evident.
5. Key Observations:
- The DAX has successfully broken key resistance levels, but the overbought RSI indicates that momentum could slow, potentially leading to consolidation or a minor pullback.
- The ascending trendline suggests that the index is approaching a critical test zone near 20,410.
Thesis:
Scenario 1: Bullish Continuation:
- If the DAX breaks above 20,410, it could target 20,600 or higher.
- Sustained momentum above the ascending trendline would confirm the continuation of the bullish trend.
Scenario 2: Short-term Pullback:
- Overbought RSI conditions suggest a potential pullback to 20,039 or 19,680.5.
- A breakdown below 19,680.5 would indicate a deeper correction, with targets at 19,613.9 or 19,440.9 (EMA 200).
Conclusion:
The DAX is in a strong uptrend, with key resistance at 20,410 and support at 20,039. While the trend remains bullish, overbought RSI conditions suggest a potential short-term pullback. A breakout above 20,410 would confirm further upside, while a failure to sustain above this level could lead to consolidation or retracement. Traders should monitor the ascending trendline for the next directional move.
- Asia: Markets remain cautious amid political instability in South Korea and economic optimism in China.
- Crypto: Bitcoin's record-breaking rally underscores renewed enthusiasm, driven by U.S. political developments.
- Europe: The CAC 40 reflects political uncertainty in France, while Germany’s construction sector faces persistent challenges.
- US: All eyes are on the NFP report for clues on Fed policy, with broader markets reacting to mixed earnings results and crypto momentum.
Latest market news
Today 08:00 AM
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Yesterday 05:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dax articles
December 5, 2024 09:13 AM
December 4, 2024 10:00 AM
December 4, 2024 08:44 AM
December 3, 2024 11:27 AM