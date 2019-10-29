FOMC Preview Rate Cut Priced In But Powell May Move Markets Regardless

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 29, 2019 11:42 AM
10 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke introduced a number of unconventional policies, including Quantitative Easing, one of the most controversial programs in the history of central banking…but the more lasting and undeniably effective policy has been ushering in the era of “communication-as-a-policy-tool.”

Over the past decade, there have been 83 FOMC meetings, with the interest rate decisions and market-implied pricing playing out in the following way:

  • In 72 meetings, the market was anticipating no interest rate change, and the Fed left rates unchanged.
  • In 9 meetings, the market was expecting a 25bps hike and the Fed delivered a 25bps hike.
  • In 2 meetings (July and September), the market was expecting a 25bps cut and the Fed delivered a 25bps cut.

In other words, the Fed hasn’t gone against the market’s pre-meeting “conventional wisdom” even once in the past decade. With traders pricing in a 96% chance of a 25bps rate cut tomorrow according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the FOMC will almost certainly cut interest rates 25bps and run the streak to 84 consecutive meetings.

Source: FOREX.com

Even though the immediate interest rate decision is “known” in advance, changes to the central bank’s statement and the tone of Chairman Powell’s press conference could still lead to a volatile market reaction based on how they impact the implied odds of a rate cut in December. As of writing, the CME’s FedWatch tool is showing about 15% odds of another interest rate reduction in six weeks’ time.

In terms of specifics, traders will key in on the committee’s characterization of international trade in the wake of progress between the US and China on trade, as well as any comments about the recently-slowing growth in job creation. In addition, the central bank’s decision last month featured three dissents (Bullard in favor of a 50bps cut, and George/Rosengren in favor of leaving rates steady); any further “dissension in the ranks” would introduce an element of uncertainty to the future outlook for policy.

In Powell’s testimony, the key topic to watch will be the Fed’s recent (re)introduction of asset purchases (which the central bank has definitively characterized as “NOT Quantitative Easing”). After the recent turmoil in the short-term funding market, traders will be keen for an update on the stability of this critical function of the financial system. If Powell indicates the program could expand from here or expresses pessimism about any other aspect of the economy, the US dollar could retrace last week’s gains and stock indices could surge further into record territory on the potential for further monetary support into the end of the year.

While its unlikely to be the most market-moving central bank meeting in recent memory, traders will still have plenty to digest tomorrow afternoon!

Related Analysis:

DXY and EUR/USD Retreat From Key Levels Ahead Of Fed



Related tags: Fed FOMC USD Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Today 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Today 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Today 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Today 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Today 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Fed articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 26, 2023 12:37 PM
      Federal reserve Eagle
      USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2023 11:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 24, 2023 09:49 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.