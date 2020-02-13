GBPUSD in Rally Mode as BoJo Replaces His Finance Minister 132 In Sight

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 13, 2020 10:11 AM
3 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Risk assets are taking a hit this morning after China announced a 15k surge in COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases following a new diagnostic protocol, reviving fears that the outbreak may be less contained than previously assumed. That said, current data suggests that COVID-19 is less deadly than previous epidemics and generally contained to China for the moment, though risk sentiment could take another tumble if either of these assumptions is called into question in the coming days. One way or another, the disruption to economic activity in China seems poised to stretch into March at this point.

Meanwhile, nearly 9,000km away in London, pound traders are more focused on domestic developments. Specifically, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made some significant changes to his cabinet, prominently including his replacement of Finance Minister Sajid David with Rishi Sunak. At first blush, market participants believe that Sunak would be less likely to show resistance to the Prime Minister and may be more likely to institute fiscal stimulus (read: tax cuts and spending increases) than his predecessor.

Expansionary fiscal policy remains the FX market’s proverbial “white whale” – with central banks increasingly resorting to untested (and so far fairly ineffective) policies across the developed world, many analysts believe that monetary policy is reaching the limits of its efficacy. Any signs that fiscal policy may be stepping up to take the baton are viewed as positive for the currency in question, and that’s why we’ve seen the pound rally to become the day’s strongest major currency.

Technically speaking, GBP/USD is rallying for its fourth consecutive day, but remains in the middle of its four-month range centered at 1.30. The pair seemingly saw a “false breakdown” below the late December low at 1.2900, wrongfooting shorts and setting the stage for the near-term rally:

Chart analysis of GBP to USD performance optimism with new finance minister. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Moving forward, GBP/USD could continue to see near-term strength, especially if Johnson and Sunak hint at expanding fiscal stimulus to address the UK’s lackluster growth. To the topside, there’s little in the way of meaningful previous resistance until the year-to-date highs around 1.3200. Any reversal to break below this week’s low at 1.2880 would eliminate the near-term bullish bias and increase the odds of a continuation to the bottom of the multi-month range at 1.2775.


Related tags: Forex GBP Sterling Johnson

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 profit-taking as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
Yesterday 02:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks are muted ahead of next week’s Fed meeting
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:24 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:01 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The Aussie remains buoyant ahead of Lowe, AU GDP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 12:02 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 6, 2023 01:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.