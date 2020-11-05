GBPUSD looking for a breakout after a strong day

Key resistance at 1.3185 is being tested after the BoE increases asset purchase program and holds int rates steady.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2020 6:04 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Thursday. On the US economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 751K for the week ending October 31st (735K expected), from a revised 758K in the week before. Continuing Claims fell to 7,285K for the week ending October 24th (7,200K expected), from a revised 7,823K in the prior week. Finally, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the Federal Funds Target Rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, as expected. 

On Friday, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls for October are expected to decline to 600K on month, from 661K in September. The Unemployment Rate for October is expected to fall to 7.6% on month, from 7.9% in September. Finally, Wholesale Inventories for the September final reading are expected to slip 0.1% on month, in line with the September preliminary reading.       

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, CHF and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has indicated that it anticipates that the decline in GDP for the euro zone in 2020 will be 7.8%, a better figure than the 8.7% previously expected. Yet, the rebound in GDP expected for 2021 has been significantly revised lower from 6.1% to 4.2%. Separately, euro zone retail sales declined by 2.0% in September vs a 1.5% decline expected and after an increase of 4.2% in August (revised from +4.4%). The Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep interest rates on hold at 0.10% as expected. BoE announced an increase of 150 billion pounds in its asset repurchase program, bringing it to 895 billion pounds to cope with the negative consequences of the second lockdown. Also, in Germany, industrial orders only rose 0.5% in September while +2.0% was expected and after a 4.9% increase in August (revised from +4.5%). In addition, the PMI construction index fell to 45.2 in October from 45.5 the previous month. In Great Britain, the PMI Construction Index fell to 53.1 in October from 56.8 the previous month and 55.0 expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs. 

Looking at the largest movers, the GBP/USD jumped 152 pips to 1.314 in Thursday's trading. A rising trend line remains in play. Support can be seen at the 1.2845 level. Look for a continuation higher and the uptrend to continue towards Dec highs around the 1.351 level if the pair can break above short term resistance at 1.3185. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustained Bullish Break or Bear Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM
Markets React to Trump Policies; DAX Eyes 21,000 Level
Yesterday 09:34 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

united_states_02
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustained Bullish Break or Bear Trap?
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:28 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    COT report – 20 Jan 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 19, 2025 12:14 PM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 11:21 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 18, 2025 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.