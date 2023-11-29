Gold needs plenty to go right to maintain its bullish momentum

Gold is knocking on the door of record highs heading into what has recently been an extremely strong period for bullion prices. But having rallied so hard since early October, it comes across as being priced for perfection near-term.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 29, 2023 3:25 AM
Gold nuggets
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold is $40 away from record highs
  • It’s key market drivers – the USD and real bond yields – have fallen sharply this week, providing fuel for the latest leg higher
  • After such a strong move, gold needs a lot of things to go right in the near-term

Gold is knocking on the door of record highs heading into what has recently been an extremely strong period for bullion prices. But having rallied so hard since early October, it comes across as being priced for perfection near-term, making the risk of a pullback elevated. For gold bulls, this may actually assist the longevity of the broader move.

Gold bulls getting green lights everywhere

Gold has been in beast-mode since October 5, surging initially on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East before kicking again on sharp falls in US bond yields and US dollar, sending the price surging towards record highs. Over $130 bucks it’s put on over this period, leaving it less than $40 away from the mark. Gold is also entering what’s been a very strong period recently, finishing December higher in each of the past six years for an average gain of just under 4%. To top things off, we’re about to get blasted by oodles of headlines about a golden cross for gold on the daily charts, most of them no doubt using clichés.

Almost everything seems to be working in its favour…

Punchy pullback risk as priced for perfection

Looking at the price action, you could argue gold is looking a stretched. Siting just below levels where rallies have faltered in each of the past three years, and with RSI moving into overbought territory, it’s not hard to see the risk of some form of reversal in the near-term.

With inflation reports from Europe and the US out Thursday, the latter accompanied by volatile jobless claims data, along with numerous central bank speakers, a lot must go right for gold to keep this brisk upside momentum going. Anything that doesn’t go to plan could spark a bout of profit-taking. The US dollar index has already fallen the most in a year in November, much of it in the past few days, while 10-year inflation-adjusted US bond yields have skidded 15 basis points this week alone, bordering on disorderly. As gold’s main drivers, if they were to reverse it would be difficult for bullion to maintain these levels.

Gold has already tested $2048 today, a level where it was capped on all bar one occasion earlier this year. Should it not be able to get a foothold above here later in the session, it could provide an opportunity for shorts to target a modest reversal with a stop loss placed above the level. Minor uptrend resistance located around $2015 would be the initial target with support around $2005 below that. Any pullback beyond that scale would be unlikely in the absence of an abrupt change in the macroeconomic environment.

gold nov 29

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold Bonds FX Commodities
Latest market news
View more news
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: Gold Reverses off Record Highs, Will We See 2K Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 4, 2023 03:05 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2023 02:12 AM
      gold_06
      Gold eyes record high, ASX probes resistance: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 3, 2023 10:25 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold on a sec… gold just posted its highest monthly close on record
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 1, 2023 01:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.