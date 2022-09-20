RBA Meeting Minutes continue to point to a slowing of RBA rate hikes and what next for the AUDUSD

September 20, 2022 5:21 AM
60 views
Australian flag

 

The focus this morning for local markets has been on the RBA Board meeting minutes for September and on possible clues as to the Board’s view around the pace of future interest rate hikes.

Heading into the release, the interest market had about ~32bp priced, indicating a 74% expectation of a 50bp rate increase to 2.85% when the RBA next meets on the 4th of October.

A fair reflection of the divide between those looking for the pace of rate hikes to slow to 25bp in October vs those looking for a fifth consecutive 50bp rate hike.

The RBA minutes noted the Board debated the merits of raising interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points before opting for 50bp. 

“Given the importance of returning inflation to target, the potential damage to the economy from persistent high inflation and the still relatively low level of the cash rate, the Board decided to increase the cash rate by a further 50basis points.”

Reiterating the dovish tilt at the September meeting, the RBA noted that while it expects to increase rates in the months ahead further, “it is not on a pre-set path given the uncertainties surrounding the outlook for inflation and growth,”

Reflecting the lagging nature of changes in monetary policy and the difficulties of taming inflation while keeping the economy on an “even keel”, the RBA noted that

“The full effects of higher interest rates were yet to be felt in mortgage payments, and the broader effects on activity and inflation would take some time to be apparent.

Our base case, as outlined here in early August, is for a 25bp rate hike in October, which would see the cash rate rise to 2.60%, into mildly restrictive territory before year-end.

The RBA is likely to pause then to allow time to assess the full impact of the rate hiking cycle on inflation, growth, and labour market data.

What next for the AUDUSD

Last week the AUDUSD made a fresh two year low at .6670 on risk aversion and expectations the Fed will continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle into year end to tame stubborn inflation. 

Post the release of the RBA meeting minutes the AUDUSD is trading slightly firmer at .6730, on profit taking ahead of Thursday’s FOMC meeting and after the AUDUSD again tested and held support overnight .6680 area.

.6680/60 remains the key pivot/support for the AUDUSD, and if it were to see a sustained break below here, it would open a move towards the .6500/6300c region.

 

AUDUSd 20 Sep

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of Sep 20th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

Related tags: RBA AUD USD Forex Trading FOREX Central Bank

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest RBA articles

Research
AUD outlook: The RBA surprise with a 25bp hike, with potential for more to follow
By:
Matt Simpson
May 2, 2023 05:58 AM
    Research
    Are the RBA toying with a terminal rate of 3.6%?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 4, 2023 05:28 AM
      Australian flag
      Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 29, 2023 02:27 AM
        Research
        RBA’s cash rate futures imply an 89% chance of a policy pause in April
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 14, 2023 01:23 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.