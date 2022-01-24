Weekly COT report: GBP futures on the cusp of net-long exposure

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 24, 2022 2:14 AM
20 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Traders reduced net-long exposure to the US by -$6.9 billion last week, according to IMM
  • Euro futures were net-long for a second consecutive week
  • Traders were net-short GBP futures by just 247 contracts, its least bearish level in 11 weeks.
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure on CAD and MXN futures
20220124cotFOREfx This content will only appear on Forex websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

GBP futures:

Traders appear on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure on British pound futures. At just 247 contracts net-short, it is the least bearish traders have been since November. And with new longs and shorts being initiated over the past 4-weeks (with longs as an increasing pace) then it is no longer exclusively a short-covering rally. With that said, GBP fell to an 8-day low on Friday so they amy still be net-short at the time of writing.

20220124cotGBPfx

 

Guide to Pound sterling

 

CAD futures:

Traders flipped to net-long exposure on the Canadian dollar for the first time in 8-weeks last Tuesday. 5.5k long contracts were added and bears added -9.4k, which is a healthy sign for the bullish case. To put this into perspective, the +14.9k addition to net-long exposure is a _2 standard deviation move. However, traders drove prices below 0.80 on Friday and the weekly chart printed a small bearish hammer, so it is touch and go as to whether bulls can retain their lead this week.

20220124cotMXNfx

 

Read our guide on the A guide to CAD

 

MXN futures:

Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure on the Mexican peso last week for the first time since May 2021. Over the past 4-week bulls have added 45.4k contracts yet, at the same time, bears also added 35.7k contracts. This is not exactly what we want to see for a strong bullish cases as investors are mostly hedging their bets. The Peso has also risen for 7-consecutive weeks so we cannot help but wonder if that streak is about to be broken and bulls reconsider their exposure.

20220124cotCOMMfx

As of Tuesday 18th January 2022:

  • Large speculators trimmed net-long exposure to its least bullish level since late October
  • Net-long exposure to copper futures rose to a 10-week high
    traders increased net-long exposure by another 25.3k contracts, with 18.8k longs added and 6.5k short contracts removed

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis British Pound GBP GBP USD

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
June 2, 2023 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 2, 2023 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
June 2, 2023 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 1, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 1, 2023 02:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.