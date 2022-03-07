Weekly COT report: Managed funds most bullish on gold since March 2020

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 7, 2022 2:35 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

 

USD demand continues to dwindle:

Despite multiple hikes from the Fed on the horizon, traders continued to reduce net-long exposure to the US dollar. Against G10 currencies traders are not just $6 net-long, although also net-short the dollar against emerging FX by -$2.3 billion – taking the aggregate to A 29 week low of $3.9 billion.

202203078cotUSDfx

  

NZD futures:

There’s quite a divergence between prices and market positioning on the Kiwi dollar. Traders were net short by their most bearish level since May 2020, yet prices have risen to a 15-week high. However, if we look at the data, both gross longs and shorts have been trimmed over the past two weeks, meaning prices are rising on lower trading activity and undermines the rally somewhat.

202203078cotNZDfx

 

As of Tuesday 1st March 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold rose to a 15-week high, although managed funds are ‘all in’ on the yellow metal as they’re the most bullish on the metal since March 2020.
  • Silver moved in lockstep with net-long exposure also rising to a 15-week high.
  • Traders increased net-long exposure to oil by 29.6k contracts, which is its largest weekly addition since November 2020.

Gold futures:

Managed funds were their most bullish on gold futures since the pandemic in March 2020. Bulls added 3.9k long contracts, taking its 4-week total to 69.6k contracts and gross shorts were trimmed by -5.8k contracts, and fell to their least bearish level since June 2021. Futures markets have just opened and now trade at 1988.90 – its highest level since August 2020 and now appears within easy reach of its record high of 2063.

202203078goldFX2

 

 

