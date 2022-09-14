DAX: Stocks still reeling after CPI bombshell

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 14, 2022 12:45 PM
27 views
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Along with US futures, European indices such as the German DAX managed a small bounce during the first half of the European session. At the time of writing, though, they were still holding not very far off Tuesday's lows, along with tech stocks in extended hours trading, after the Nasdaq’s biggest plunge since the pandemic. After such a big decline, dip buyers will likely be very nimble. This means that any bounces that we might see today may not hold for very long. With the market repricing interest rate hikes from the Fed, there will likely be more pain for investors than gains. Look out below.

As far as the situation in Europe is concerned, well there are even less reasons why the bulls would be so enthusiastic about buying the latest dip. Here, the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to be a major source of worry for investors. The energy crunch and threat of gas rationing, as well as high levels of inflation, means consumers and businesses will be very conservative with their spending.

Meanwhile the latest industrial data from the eurozone has been disappointing, not that this is surprising anyone anymore. Industrial production fell by 2.3% in July, more than reversing the gains made in June. The outlook doesn’t look great with slowing new orders and continued supply-side problems, as the global economy feels the impact of the energy crunch and inflation.

 

Adding to investors worries is how the indices simply refuse to show any bullish follow-through. They have repeatedly sold off each time an attempt was made to form a low. This repeated bullish failure will discourage the bulls to buy any dips, especially after the big bearish engulfing candles that were printed on the charts of many indices, including the German DAX index:

 

DAX

I would now expect to see some further downside follow through, at least. Many longs are still trapped, and their stops are in danger of getting triggered. At this stage, I wouldn't rule out a return to the summer lows, if we get past and hold below 13040 - the most recent low.

 

The bulls have a lot of wood to chop. While a short-term bounce from severely oversold levels makes sense, I would now wait to see a clear reversal pattern before looking for bullish setups. It is clear that the biggest moves have been to the downside all year. This is because we are in a bear trend. As always, it is better to trade in the direction of the trend. That being said, if the DAX manages to rally from here and break the long-term bearish trend line then that’s the sort of signals I would be looking for from a bullish point of view.

 

But my base case scenario is lower levels for the DAX and indeed other major European and global indices.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Dax GER40 Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
May 19, 2023 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
      Research
      Nikkei 225 analysis: Nikkei hits 30k following strong GDP data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 17, 2023 01:51 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        S&P 500 analysis: Extreme bearish positioning among speculators
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 16, 2023 05:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.