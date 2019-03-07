Asia FX Handover 7th March 2018

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 7, 2019 12:01 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  



  • Taking a weak lead from Wall Street, sentiment remained under pressure following renewed global growth concerns after OECD lowered their forecasts.  
  • Mixed data from Australia saw construction PMI contract for a sixth month, exports hit 6-month high and retail sales rise just 0.1% on the month. Regardless, AUD and NZD are today’s strongest majors, support by a weaker USD and Trump’s desire to ‘cut a deal’ with China to help markets rally.
  • USD and EUR are the weakest majors ahead of today’s ECB meeting. No change of policy is likely although we could see ECB staff lower projections following a run of weak data.
  • Volatility remained contained throughout the session, with pairs trading just 20%-60% of their typical daily ranges ahead of the UK open.





Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

Nikkei 225 breaks higher on tech gains. Nasdaq 100 next?
Today 05:11 AM
EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
Today 04:45 AM
AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report has few implications for RBA despite jobs surge
Today 02:26 AM
USD/CNH: Turning point as yuan strengthens despite US core CPI strength?
Yesterday 11:33 PM
AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:05 PM
USD/JPY: Resistance Holds at 147.69 as Intervention Threat Remains
Yesterday 07:34 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

channel_02
EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:45 AM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:05 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:41 AM
        japan_10
        USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:46 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.