AUDUSD in focus amid US China trade talks and ahead of US CPI

There are tentative signs that the selling phase may be over, although this could change very quickly in the event US-China trade talks collapse.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2019 6:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/USD is looking quite interesting ahead of the publication of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) later on today, with investors also keeping a very close eye on US-China trade developments. There are tentative signs that the selling phase may be over, although this could change very quickly in the event US-China trade talks collapse.

Ongoing US-China trade uncertainty has been among the reasons the Reserve Bank of Australia has been cutting interest rates aggressively in recent months, hurting the Australian dollar. That’s because China is Australia’s largest trading partner, so what happens at the world’s second largest economy matters greatly for Down Under. But mild expectations that there will be some sort of a deal at the conclusion of this week’s meeting between trade representatives of the US and China has helped to put a stop in the Aussie selling for now. It remains to be seen whether hopes will turn to reality and the two nations agree on anything this week.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has turned dovish quite rapidly, which has halted or at least slowed down the US dollar rally. If today’s US CPI comes in weaker than expected, then the dollar could fall back and support the likes of the AUD/USD, as calls for further rate cuts grow louder. Conversely a stronger than expected reading could reduce the odds for a rate cut at the end of the month, thus boosting the greenback.

Headline US CPI is seen rising to 1.8% y/y in September from 1.7% previously, while core CPI is expected to come in unchanged at 2.4%. On a month-over-month basis, headline and core CPI are expected to come in at 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

The AUD/USD formed a doji candle on its weekly chart last week after price refused to hold below the prior low at around 0.6677/80, putting us on a bullish alert for this week. Until today, though, we hadn’t seen any bullish signs, with the AUD/USD drifting lower over the past three days, suggesting the underlying bearish trend prevailed. Today, however, it is displaying a large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart, thus erasing all of its losses from the day before and some. Unless we see a strong US inflation reading today, the AUD/USD thus looks set to squeeze the shorts further as we head towards the latter parts of the week. Key resistance and a bearish trend line comes in around 0.6800.

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com 

Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

multiple currencies
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:30 PM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:56 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:44 PM
        Currency prices
        Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.