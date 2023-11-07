AUD/USD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low on Post-RBA Weakness

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from last week even as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivers a 25bp rate-hike, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the yearly low (0.6270) if it fails to defend the monthly low (0.6318).

AUD/USD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low on Post-RBA Weakness

AUD/USD is under pressure after taking out the September high (0.6522) at the start of the week, and the Australian Dollar may face headwinds over the remainder of the year as the RBA appears to be at the end of its hiking-cycle.

It seems as though the RBA will revert to a wait-and-see approach as the monetary policy outlook ‘will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks,’ and Governor Michele Bullock and Co. may continue to adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting on December 5 as the central bank pledges to ‘pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in domestic demand, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.’

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11072023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Until then, speculation surrounding US monetary policy may sway AUD/USD as the Federal Reserve plans to ‘make our decisions meeting by meeting,’ and fresh remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell may sway foreign exchange markets as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) mulls ‘the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time.’

In turn, the Greenback may continue to bounce back against its Australian counterpart as Chairman Powell warns that the ‘Committee is not thinking about rate cuts right now at all,’ but little hints of another Fed rate-hike may prop up AUD/USD as it fuels expectations of seeing US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year.

With that said, AUD/USD may try to track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6394) if Chairman Powell shows little interest in delivering another rate-hike, but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the yearly low (0.6270) if it fails to defend the monthly low (0.6318).

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 11072023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from last week after clearing the September high (0.6522), with a close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) area raising the scope for a test of the monthly low (0.6318).
  • Failure to defend the opening range for November may push AUD/USD towards the yearly low (0.6270), with a break/close below 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 2022 low (0.6170) on the radar.
  • Nevertheless, AUD/USD may try to track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6394) if it defends the opening range for November, but need a break/close above the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region to open up the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area.

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.