Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Clears October Range on Soft US NFP Report

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:50 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD clears the October high (1.0694) amid a smaller-than-expected rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the September high (1.0882) as it extends the advance from the start of the month.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Clears October Range on Soft US NFP Report

EUR/USD trades back above the 50-Day SMA (1.0638) as it climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.0735), and the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of higher highs and lows as it seems to be no longer responding to the negative slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Euro Economic Calendar

Euro Economic Calendar 11032023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, data prints coming out of Europe may drag on EUR/USD if the Retail Sales report shows another contraction in household spending, and evidence of a slowing economy may produce headwinds for the Euro as it encourages the European Central Bank (ECB) to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Nevertheless, a stronger-than-expected Euro Are Retail Sales report may generate a bullish reaction in EUR/USD as it raises the ECB’s scope to further combat inflation, and recent price action raises the scope for a further advance in the exchange rate as extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the month.

With that said, the post-NFP advance in EUR/USD may gather pace as it breaks above the October range, and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the September high (1.0882) as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0638).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 11032023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD extends the recent series of higher highs and lows to register a fresh monthly high (1.0735), and it seems as though the exchange rate will no longer respond to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0638) as it breaks out of the October range.
  • A breach above 1.0790 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) may push EUR/YSD towards the 200-Day SMA (1.0807), with a break/close above the 1.0870 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region bringing the September high (1.0882) on the radar.
  • However, failure push above 1.0790 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) may curb the bullish price series, with a move below the 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0650 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a test of the October low (1.0448).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Forecast: Former Support Zone Back in Focus

USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2022 High as BoJ Only Tweaks YCC

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: EUR/USD NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads equity rally as bond yields fall further
Today 07:38 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
Today 07:29 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Take Over
Today 03:57 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
Today 02:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
Today 01:22 PM
Back to the seventies? Stagflation and bear markets
Today 11:51 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:29 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 02:00 PM
      Forex trading
      Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:30 AM
        Apply now highlighted in newspaper
        NFP Preview: EUR/USD Surges to Test 50-day EMA Ahead of Jobs Report
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 01:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.