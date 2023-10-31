USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2022 High as BoJ Only Tweaks YCC

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:50 PM
dow_jones_04
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY trades to a fresh yearly high (151.70) even as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) tweaks its Yield Curve Control (YCC) program, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (148.36) as it bounces back ahead of the moving average.

USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2022 High as BoJ Only Tweaks YCC

USD/JPY clears the series of lower highs and lows from last week as the BoJ continues to carry out its non-standard measures, and it seems as though Governor Kazuo Ueda and Co. are in no rush to switch gears as the central bank now plans to ‘conduct yield curve control with the upper bound of 1.0 percent.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

As a result, USD/JPY is on the cusp of testing the 2022 high (151.95) as the BoJ pledges to ‘patiently continue with monetary easing,’ but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the central bank is expected to keep US interest rates on hold.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10312023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

An adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy may drag on USD/JPY as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle, but more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as ‘a majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate.’

CME FedWatch Tool

CME FedWatch Tool 10312023

Source: CME

In turn, developments coming out of the FOMC may bring increased attention to foreign exchange markets despite the threat of a currency intervention by Japanese authorities, and speculation surrounding future Fed policy may sway USD/JPY as the CME FedWatch Tool currently shows a greater than 60% probability of seeing US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year.

With that said, USD/JPY may struggle to retain the advance following the BoJ meeting as the Fed is expected to keep US interest rates on hold, but the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the 2022 high (151.95) should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (148.36).

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 10312023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY appears to have revered ahead of the 50-Day SMA (148.36) as it trades to a fresh yearly high (151.70), and the exchange rate may attempt to test the 2022 high (151.95) should it track the positive slope in the moving average.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the July 1990 high (152.25) followed by the 153.50 (50% Fibonacci extension) area, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to diverge with price if it fails to push into overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to take out the 2022 high (151.95) may push USD/JPY back towards the 149.40 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region, with a breach below the moving average bringing the monthly low (147.29) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks:

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Poised for Test of 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/JPY BoJ Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM
AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
Today 04:07 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
Today 12:41 AM
NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
Yesterday 10:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_10
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:41 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:40 PM
      japan_09
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Bouncing back despite BOJ abandoning hard cap on bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 05:04 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 30, 2023 08:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.