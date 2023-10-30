US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Poised for Test of 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Yesterday 1:58 PM
channel_05
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD stages a three-day rally as Australia’s Retail Sales report shows a larger-than-expected rise in September, and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may fuel the recent advance in the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to keep US interest rates on hold.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Poised for Test of 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed

AUD/USD approaches the 50-Day SMA (0.6394) as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.6270), and it remains to be seen if the exchange rate will respond to the negative slope in the moving average to mirror the price action from earlier this month.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

As a result, the opening range for November is in focus for AUD/USD as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the monthly low (0.6445) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10302023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

In turn, a growing number of Fed officials may rule out a more restrictive policy as ‘various participants noted downside risks to economic activity,’ and the US Dollar my face headwinds should the FOMC shows a greater willingness to retain a wait-and-see approach over the coming months.

Nevertheless, the FOMC may continue to strike a hawkish forward guidance as ‘a majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate,’ and AUD/USD may struggle to retain the advance from the yearly low (0.6270) should Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. prepare US households and businesses for another rate-hike.

With that said, AUD/USD may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6445) as the FOMC is expected to stay on hold, but the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6394) if it stages another failed attempt to close above the moving average.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 10302023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD stages a three-day rally after failing to defend the November 2022 low (0.6272), with the monthly opening range in focus as the exchange rate carves a series of higher highs and lows.
  • A move above the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region brings the monthly high (0.6445) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the September high (0.6522).
  • However, AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6394) if it fails to close above the moving average, with a break/close below 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up the 2022 low (0.6170)

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Fed Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM
AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
Today 04:07 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
Today 12:41 AM
NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
Yesterday 10:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_08
AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:07 AM
    aus_05
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hot retail sales, inflation bolster case for RBA rate hike
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 30, 2023 01:56 AM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      AUD/USD defies bears a breakout once again: Asian Open – 27/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2023 09:52 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD lower as the mood darkens with appetite for risk on the ropes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 26, 2023 02:06 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.