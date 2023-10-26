US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Yesterday 1:25 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD continues to pull back from a fresh monthly high (1.0694) as the European Central Bank (ECB) keeps Euro Area interest rates on hold, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0448) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0672).

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low

EUR/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week as the ECB warns that ‘past interest rate increases continue to be transmitted forcefully into financing conditions,’ and it seems as though the Governing Council is at the end of its hiking-cycle as Euro Area interest rates ‘are at levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to our target.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

As a result, EUR/USD may depreciate ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on November 1 as President Christine Lagarde and Co. pledge to ‘follow a data-dependent approach,’ but data prints coming out of the US may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10262023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, is expected to print at 3.7% in September compared to the 3.9% reading the month prior, and evidence of easing price growth may generate a bearish reaction in the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep US interest rates on hold.

At the same time, a higher-than-expected core PCE print may drag on EUR/USD as it puts pressure on the FOMC to further combat inflation, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0448) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.

With that said, developments coming out of the US may sway EUR/USD as the ECB moves to the sidelines, and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0672) as it falls back after testing the former support zone around the May low (1.0635).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 10262023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0448) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0672) following the test of the former support zone around the May low (1.0635).
  • Failure to defends the monthly low (1.0448) brings the December 2022 low (1.0393) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).
  • Nevertheless, EUR/USD may track the monthly range if it snaps the bearish price action from earlier this week, with a move above the 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0650 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region raising the scope for another run at the moving average

Additional Market Outlooks

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes Yearly High with BoC on Hold

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls Again at Former Support Zone

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: EUR/USD ECB Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
Today 07:41 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions
Today 05:55 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Oil Short-term Outlook: Crude Spills into Support
Today 03:40 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:41 PM
    stocks_04
    Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 05:42 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Drop Brings Test of Monthly Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 05:25 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        EUR/USD falls ahead of ECB, Nasdaq ponders make-or-break moment: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:43 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.