Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk of Oversold RSI Signal

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:50 PM
0 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD takes out the May low (0.6459) as it weakens for the seven consecutive days, and a further decline in the exchange rate may trigger an oversold reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator sits at its lowest level since March.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk of Oversold RSI Signal

AUD/USD seems to be mirroring the weakness in Asia/Pacific currencies as it registers a fresh yearly low (0.6428), and a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Australia Economic Calendar

Australia Economic Calendar 08162023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

As a result, AUD/USD may continue to give back the advance from the November 2022 low (0.6272) if the RSI shows the bearish momentum gathering pace, and it remains to be seen if the update to Australia’s Employment report will influence the exchange rate as the economy is expected to add 15.0K jobs in July.

A positive development may generate a bullish reaction in AUD/USD as it raises the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) scope to pursue a more restrictive policy, and the central bank may keep the door open to implement higher interest rates as ‘members observed that the labour market had continued to show considerable resilience.’

However, a weaker-than-expected employment report may drag on the Australian Dollar as it encourages the RBA to stay on the sidelines, and it remains to be seen if Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting on September 5 as the minutes from the August meeting points out that ‘expectation from both market pricing and the median of market economists’ forecasts was that a 25 basis point increase would bring rates to their peak for the current tightening phase.’

With that said, Australia’s Employment report may sway AUD/USD as the RBA seems to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle, but a move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may accompany a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 08162023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD initiates a series of lower highs and lows after taking out the May low (0.6459), with a break/close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a move towards the November 2022 low (0.6272).
  • At the same time, a move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in AUD/USD like the price action from last year, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, failure to break/close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region may keep the RSI above 30, with a move above the 0.6310 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area bringing the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range

USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RSI Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Eye 147
Today 03:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    china_02
    AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 03:16 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 14, 2023 10:34 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 14, 2023 04:29 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.