USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High

Today 1:50 PM
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY carves a series of higher highs and lows as it stages a four-day rally, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the yearly high (145.07) as it clears the opening range for August.

USD/JPY registers a fresh monthly high (144.90) as the US Produce Price Index (PPI) shows a 0.8% rise in July versus forecasts for a 0.7% print, and data prints coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield-Curve Control (YCC).

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 08112023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

As a result, the update to the US Retail Sales report may keep USD/JPY afloat as household spending is expected to increase 0.4% in July following the 0.2% rise the month prior, and a pickup in private-sector consumption may push the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation as the economy shows little signs of a looming recession.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 08112023

Source: Atlanta Fed

In turn, the next update to the Atlanta Fed GDP Now model may show another upward revision as the ‘estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2023 is 4.1 percent on August 8, up from 3.9 percent on August 1,’ but a weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to conclude its hiking-cycle.

With that said, data prints coming out of the US may continue to sway USD/JPY as the FOMC keeps the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy, but the break above the monthly opening range may lead to test of the yearly high (145.07) as the exchange rate carves a series of higher highs and lows.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 08112023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY appears to have reversed ahead of the 50-Day SMA (141.70) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the moving average as it approaches the yearly high (145.07).
  • A break/close above the 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may push USD/JPY towards the November 2022 high (148.83), with the next area of interest coming in around 149.40 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, failure to break/close above the 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may push USD/JPY back towards the moving average as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains well below overbought territory.

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.