Bitcoin Blasts Off, FOMO Drive Takes out 90k and Runs Towards 100

Bitcoin is the big winner from the election of US President Donald Trump and with a crypto-friendly administration set to take over, FOMO has driven a massive breakout in BTC/USD.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 13, 2024 12:07 PM
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Bitcoin Talking Points:

  • I talked about this in the immediate aftermath of the election but at the time it seemed like Bitcoin was the big winner with the election of Donald Trump and a week later, that looks to be even more the case.
  • Bitcoin now has a FOMO (fear of missing out) vibe as the cryptocurrency was previously resisting at 90k, which was taken-out this morning and already prices have made a move towards 93,500.
  • The big level ahead is the 100k spot that’s been talked about and projected even since the 2021 move.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Going back just a week ago before election results started to come in, Bitcoin had held below the prior ATH at 73,609. That high was set in March and it held a second test in late-October as prices pulled back into the US Presidential Election. The pullback from the second test remained pretty orderly though, with support showing at a prior point of resistance of a bearish trendline taken from March and July highs.

That support test showed just a day ahead of the election and that came along with a shocking move in prediction markets that weekend that gave Kamala Harris a chance at winning the Presidency, which of course did not come to fruition. The move on election day last Tuesday was somewhat reserved but as results poured in that night, Bitcoin started to break out and set course for its first test above the 75k level.

As I said at the time, markets were showing high volatility with both USD strength and strength in US equities; but it was Bitcoin that seemed like the big winner as Trump had taken a friendly stance with the crypto community leading into the election. That first test of 75k slowed bulls for a few days as some profit taking took place, but that price was soon coming in as support and it was on Sunday when bulls pushed up to the next big figure at 80k and price has only continued to break out through early-trade this week.

 

Bitcoin Daily Chart

bitcoin daily 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Bitcoin: The FOMO

 

I regularly talk about this on webinars but amazingly, many market participants seem to get most bullish at highs or tests of resistance and bearish on tests of support or near lows. This, of course, can be an open door to ‘selling bottoms and buying tops’ and this makes the prospect of breakout strategies as somewhat dangerous for many retail traders.

But markets are social manifestations of human behavior and given the unique aspect of cryptocurrency where it’s largely driven by social dynamics, there can be even more of a drive as breakouts press to fresh highs and that triggers a fear of missing out. This is like what showed during bullish runs in 2017, 2019 and more recently, in 2021.

Interestingly each of those came with a falling USD on the back of Fed policy, particularly the most recent scenario in 2021. But now the US Dollar is similarly showing strength, and this is what I spoke of in that video and article in the aftermath of last week’s election. At this point it appears that we’re still seeing pricing-in of expectations around a Trump administration and given how well he cozied up to the crypto community in the lead-up to the election, there seems to be an element of excitement that hasn’t’ been seen in the space in some time. This helps to explain the near 40% run from last week’s low and the whopping 58.8% run from last month’s swing-low.

The bigger question now is how to work with the move as strength has been so aggressively priced-in.

 

Bitcoin Four-Hour Price Chart

btcusd four hour 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Bitcoin: Managing FOMO and Parsing Parabolas

 

While the move has been aggressively priced-in over the past week-and-change, there has been opportunity for pullbacks. There’s a dearth of historical price action at current levels, of course, but as I had looked at in yesterday’s webinar, there was already a show of higher-low support above the 85k level even as the 90k price wouldn’t yet give way.

There was even a build of a short-term ascending triangle formation, often tracked with the aim of bullish breakouts, which led into this morning’s move-higher.

I think the next resistance above current price is rather obvious with the 100k level and that seems like a price that could potentially pause the move for a bit, as it would be an attractive spot for longs to take profit, especially those that have added exposure since the election. For a 33% move in a little more than a week, there’s an opportunity to take some profit and exposure off the table and I think that big figure represents something of that nature.

But, there’s also no sign yet that the trend is over and much like we saw buyers pile in at higher-lows above the 85k level, a similar possibility exists with prior resistance at 90k.

For next resistance ahead of a 100k test, the 95k level seems a logical place to look for a pause in the move before the big level comes into play.

 

Bitcoin Two-Hour Chart

bitcoin two hour 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin Talking Points:

  • I talked about this in the immediate aftermath of the election but at the time it seemed like Bitcoin was the big winner with the election of Donald Trump and a week later, that looks to be even more the case.
  • Bitcoin now has a FOMO (fear of missing out) vibe as the cryptocurrency was previously resisting at 90k, which was taken-out this morning and already prices have made a move towards 93,500.
  • The big level ahead is the 100k spot that’s been talked about and projected even since the 2021 move.

 

Bitcoin AD

 

Going back just a week ago before election results started to come in, Bitcoin had held below the prior ATH at 73,609. That high was set in March and it held a second test in late-October as prices pulled back into the US Presidential Election. The pullback from the second test remained pretty orderly though, with support showing at a prior point of resistance of a bearish trendline taken from March and July highs.

That support test showed just a day ahead of the election and that came along with a shocking move in prediction markets that weekend that gave Kamala Harris a chance at winning the Presidency, which of course did not come to fruition. The move on election day last Tuesday was somewhat reserved but as results poured in that night, Bitcoin started to break out and set course for its first test above the 75k level.

As I said at the time, markets were showing high volatility with both USD strength and strength in US equities; but it was Bitcoin that seemed like the big winner as Trump had taken a friendly stance with the crypto community leading into the election. That first test of 75k slowed bulls for a few days as some profit taking took place, but that price was soon coming in as support and it was on Sunday when bulls pushed up to the next big figure at 80k and price has only continued to break out through early-trade this week.

 

Bitcoin Daily Chart

bitcoin daily 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Bitcoin: The FOMO

 

I regularly talk about this on webinars but amazingly, many market participants seem to get most bullish at highs or tests of resistance and bearish on tests of support or near lows. This, of course, can be an open door to ‘selling bottoms and buying tops’ and this makes the prospect of breakout strategies as somewhat dangerous for many retail traders.

But markets are social manifestations of human behavior and given the unique aspect of cryptocurrency where it’s largely driven by social dynamics, there can be even more of a drive as breakouts press to fresh highs and that triggers a fear of missing out. This is like what showed during bullish runs in 2017, 2019 and more recently, in 2021.

Interestingly each of those came with a falling USD on the back of Fed policy, particularly the most recent scenario in 2021. But now the US Dollar is similarly showing strength, and this is what I spoke of in that video and article in the aftermath of last week’s election. At this point it appears that we’re still seeing pricing-in of expectations around a Trump administration and given how well he cozied up to the crypto community in the lead-up to the election, there seems to be an element of excitement that hasn’t’ been seen in the space in some time. This helps to explain the near 40% run from last week’s low and the whopping 58.8% run from last month’s swing-low.

The bigger question now is how to work with the move as strength has been so aggressively priced-in.

 

Bitcoin Four-Hour Price Chart

btcusd four hour 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Bitcoin: Managing FOMO and Parsing Parabolas

 

While the move has been aggressively priced-in over the past week-and-change, there has been opportunity for pullbacks. There’s a dearth of historical price action at current levels, of course, but as I had looked at in yesterday’s webinar, there was already a show of higher-low support above the 85k level even as the 90k price wouldn’t yet give way.

There was even a build of a short-term ascending triangle formation, often tracked with the aim of bullish breakouts, which led into this morning’s move-higher.

I think the next resistance above current price is rather obvious with the 100k level and that seems like a price that could potentially pause the move for a bit, as it would be an attractive spot for longs to take profit, especially those that have added exposure since the election. For a 33% move in a little more than a week, there’s an opportunity to take some profit and exposure off the table and I think that big figure represents something of that nature.

But, there’s also no sign yet that the trend is over and much like we saw buyers pile in at higher-lows above the 85k level, a similar possibility exists with prior resistance at 90k.

For next resistance ahead of a 100k test, the 95k level seems a logical place to look for a pause in the move before the big level comes into play.

 

Bitcoin Two-Hour Chart

bitcoin two hour 111324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Bitcoin USD Bitcoin USD BTC/USD

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
    USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
    By:
    David Song
    Today 03:56 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 02:01 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 12:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.