BOE recap: “As expected”, but with a surprise!

February 3, 2022 3:24 PM
8 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag

The Bank of England hikes rates by 25bps, as expected.  However, the decision was close to being a 50bps hike, as 4 of the 9 members voted for the higher rate increase. The markets took this as a surprise and the Pound spiked across the board.  Regarding the close vote, Bailey said that there was a debate in policy making about whether to take gradual steps towards easing or to do a larger move now to send a message.

See our BOE preview here

Governor Bailey previously had signaled that when rates reach 0.5%, the BOE would begin unwinding its balance sheet.  Indeed, as a result of the increase on February 3rd, the central bank said they would begin to reduce the amount of bonds owned by not reinvesting the proceeds of maturing assets. (When rates reach 1%, Bailey said they would consider selling bonds outright). Committee members also said that they see inflation rising to around 7.25% in the spring but falling back to a little above the 2% target within 2 years. 

Baily went on to say during the press conference that there is a tradeoff between strong inflation and weakening growth, as many households see income squeezed. He noted that there are more rate hikes to come, but not to assume that the BOE was embarking on a long series of rate hikes. He added that rates were raised not because the economy is roaring away, but because it is unlikely that inflation will return to target without it!

Although the outcome of the meeting was “as expected” with the 25bps rate hike, GBP/USD immediately went bid on the surprise results of the 5-4 vote.  The pair immediately moved from 1.3564 to 1.3627 and has since been volatile with that range.

20220203 gbpusd 60

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

GBP/USD had been making lower highs since forming a near-term top on June 1st, 2021 near 1.4250. On December 8th, the pair bottomed in a descending wedge formation, near 1.3170.  GBP/USD then broke out of the wedge formation and moved higher into a confluence of resistance on January 13th at a downward sloping trendline, the 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance, and the 50% retracement from the June 1st, 2021 highs to the December 8th, 2021 lows, between 1.3710 and 1.3740.  Since then, the pair has been trading between the 50- Day and 200- Day Moving Averages at 1.3430 and 1.3709 respectively.

20220203 gbpusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

First resistance is at the downward sloping trendline near 1.3650.  Above there, resistance is at the 200 Day Moving Average near 1.3709, the January 13th highs at 1.3749 and a confluence of resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe, and then highs from October 20th at 1.3836.  Horizontal support is at 1.3461, ahead of the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3430.  Below there, price can fall to the January 27th lows at 1.3358 and then horizontal support near 1.3278.

Although the BOE hiked rates by 25bps, as expected, the consensus was not clear.  Just under half of the members voted for a 50bps hike.  Bailey warned that there are more rate hikes to come. He also issued caution, noting that the rate hike was not due to the economy, but due to inflation! Watch inflation data from the UK for clues as to what the BOE may due next!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GBP/USD BOE

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
June 9, 2023 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
June 9, 2023 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
June 9, 2023 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
By:
Joshua Warner
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 9, 2023 07:22 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 8, 2023 04:39 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 8, 2023 03:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.