Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Battle Resistance

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:28 AM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar trading at yearly lows vs US Dollar- USD/CAD breakout testing resistance
  • USD/CAD rally may be vulnerable into November open- Fed, NFP & Canada Employment on tap
  • Resistance 1.3881, 1.3930s, 1.3978/90– Support 1.3761/85, 1.3685, 1.3545/77

The Canadian Dollar remains on the defensive into the close of the month with the USD/CAD breakout testing fresh yearly highs this week. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here with major event risk on tap into the November open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD short-term technical charts into the close of the week.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily Loonie Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecast 1031202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was testing confluent resistance into, “the yearly high-day close and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of 1.3545 in the days ahead with a breach / close above 1.3774 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.” USD/CAD plunged more than 1.5% in the following days with price registering in intraday low at 1.3569 before reversing sharply higher. The breakout exhausted into resistance last week at the 2022 high-close (1.3881) and the focus is on possible inflection off this mark into the November open.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD 240min Loonie Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecast 103120

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Canadian Dollar price action shows USD/CAD breaching technical resistance last week at the March high-day close / October opening-range highs at 1.3761/85- look for initial support there now. A topside breach from here keeps the focus on the upper parallel (currently ~1.3930s) and the next major technical confluence at 1.3978/90- a region defined by the 2022 swing high and the March 2020 weekly-reversal close. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

A break below this support pivot would threaten a deeper correction within the July uptrend with medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to the September high-day close at 1.3685.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is testing fresh yearly highs into the close of the month with the Fed interest rate decision, US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFPs) and Canada employment on tap into the November open- expect some volatility here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- pullbacks should be limited to 1.3685 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.3881 needed to mark uptrend resumption. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast for a look at the longer-term USD/CAD trade levels.

USD/CAD Economic Data Releases

 US Canada Economic Calendar USD CAD Data Releases USDCAD Weekly Event Risk FOMC NFP Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM
AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
Today 04:07 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
Today 12:41 AM
NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
Yesterday 10:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

canada_04
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Breakout Ahead of FOMC, NFP
By:
James Stanley
October 30, 2023 03:25 PM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Wrestle with Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 20, 2023 03:24 PM
      canada_02
      Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 16, 2023 03:09 PM
        Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Fizzles
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 6, 2023 03:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.