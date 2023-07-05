Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds at Resistance into Q3

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:11 PM
6 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar under pressure for a second week
  • USD/CAD rebound off downtrend support now testing key pivot zone
  • Resistance 1.3279-1.3315 (key), 1.3401/05, 1.3449– support 1.3184, 1.3279-1.3314 (critical), 1.2992

The Canadian Dollar is poised for a second weekly decline with the USD/CAD rebound now testing a critical pivot zone into the monthly open. Major event risk is on tap into the close of the week and the battle lines are drawn heading into July trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily USDCAD Shortterm Trade Outlook Loonie Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that, “USD/CAD is once again testing a critical support zone near the yearly range-lows,” at 1.3279-1.3315- a region defined by the November low-day close and the 2023 yearly close-low / low-day close. A break on June 15th fueled a decline of more than 1.2% before rebounding just ahead of confluent support near the 100% extension of the 2022 decline at 1.3110.

That rally is now testing former support as resistance into the start of the month / quarter with the median-line (red) further highlighting the technical significance of this threshold over the next few days.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD 240min USDCAD Shortterm Trade Outlook Loonie Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of a short-term ascending channel off last month’s low with the weekly opening-range set just below key resistance here at 1.3279-1.3315.

Initial lateral support rests at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rebound at 1.3184 with critical support steady at 1.3076-1.3110- a break / daily close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards 1.2992 and the next major technical hurdle at the 2021 high-day close / 2019 low at 1.2940/51. Note that a break of downtrend support could fuel another bout of accelerated losses– use caution here.

A topside breach / close above the 1.3279-1.3315 pivot zone would threaten a larger recovery towards the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 1.3401/05 and the 61.8% retracement of the late-May decline at 1.3449 – both levels of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Bottom line: USD/CAD posted an outside-weekly reversal off fresh yearly lows last week with the recovery now testing a key pivot zone around the yearly opening-range lows- looking for possible inflection into this zone early in the month. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to 1.3184 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.3315 needed to fuel a larger recovery.

Keep in mind that we are just beginning to carve out the monthly opening-range- stay nimble into Friday with the release of US Non-Farm Payrolls and Canada Employment likely to fuel added volatility. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast for a look at the longer-term USD/CAD trade levels.

Key USD/CAD Economic Data Releases

 US Canada Economic Calendar - USD CAD Key Data Releases - USDCAD Weekly Event Risk 2023-07-05

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: USD CAD Canadian Dollar Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Today 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Today 03:02 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Today 12:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 12:39 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 5, 2023
Today 11:51 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Hits- What’s Next?
By:
Michael Boutros
June 16, 2023 03:34 PM
    Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Coil Bound to Break
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 23, 2023 03:07 PM
      Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD moment of truth at yearly support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 10, 2023 04:27 PM
        USD/CAD reverses ahead of April high with monthly open in focus
        By:
        David Song
        May 4, 2023 07:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.