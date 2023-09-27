Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: Oil Rally Reignites

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:12 AM
18 views
Oil extraction
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Short-term Trade Levels

  • Oil rally underway- weekly opening-range break marks resumption
  • Crude approaching confluent uptrend resistance- risk for topside exhaustion
  • WTI resistance 93.61, 95.78-96.52, 98.18- Support 88.76, 85.61 (key), 82.84-83.24

Crude oil prices surged again this week with an opening-range breakout fueling a rally back towards resistance at the yearly highs. While the outlook remains weighted to the topside, the bulls may be vulnerable heading into the June uptrend. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the short-term WTI technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast - 9-27-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Crude Oil Short-term Outlook we noted that WTI was, “approaching correction support – threat for downside exhaustion into the 200-DMA.” Price came within 0.8% of the 200-DMA before reversing higher with a breach above the August / April high-day closes at 82.84/83.24 fueling a rally of more than 20% off the monthly low. A pullback from uptrend resistance last week found support at the median-line yesterday and the focus is on this stretch back towards the yearly highs.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI 240min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 240min - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast - 9-27-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at oil prices shows WTI trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the May / June lows. A topside breach of the weekly opening-range / median-line yesterday keeps the immediate focus on a drive towards the October / November highs at 93.61 and key resistance at 95.78-96.52- a region defined by the 2.618% Fibonacci extension of the May advance and the 50% retracement of the 2022 decline. Both thresholds represent areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.  

Initial support rests at 88.76 with near-term bullish invalidation now raised to the 2013 low at 85.61- losses below this threshold would threaten a larger correction back towards the 83-handle.

Bottom line: The oil breakout is approaching uptrend resistance and while the near-term focus is higher, the bulls may be vulnerable on a stretch towards 96. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a rally towards resistance- losses should be limited to 85.61 IF price is heading higher with a breach / close above 96.52 ultimately needed to fuel the next major move. Review my latest Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term WTI trade levels.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Oil Michael Boutros Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Today 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Today 11:50 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce
Today 10:39 AM
Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
Today 09:27 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: Oil Rally Reignites
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 03:12 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
    By:
    Paul Walton
    September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil extraction
      Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bulls Capture $90- Breakout Levels
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        September 15, 2023 03:56 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.