EURGBPs Record Streak of Weekly Gains Set to End Where to Next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 15, 2019 12:52 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

All good things must come to an end, as they say.

After 13 consecutive bullish weeks, EUR/GBP is poised to finish a week lower than the previous weeks’ close for the first time since the week beginning April 29. For all intents and purposes, this represents the longest weekly streak of gains or losses the pair has ever experienced (technically, our data shows a 13-week bearish streak on the pair back in Q1 1997, though because that period precedes the introduction of the euro itself, it uses imputed prices based on a basket of sovereign European currencies). From a fundamental perspective, this week’s soft economic data out of Germany (including an outright contraction in Q2 GDP) and the ongoing political turmoil in Italy trumped the latest Brexit wrangling, leading to the drop.

As the chart below shows, this streak has taken the single currency from below 0.8500 to a decade high above 0.9300 against its neighbor across the English Channel:

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com

Not surprisingly, the pair’s weekly RSI indicator is deeply overbought, so the current pullback from previous resistance near 0.9300 is not unexpected. As my colleague Fiona noted earlier this week, support comes in at 0.9090, followed by 0.9050, while resistance looms up at 0.9324 and again at 0.9400.

Moving forward, there are causes for concern on both sides of the English Channel, but the urgency of Brexit (less than 75 days away at the start of the next week) may make the current pullback short-lived. Traders will be watching for signs of a bullish reversal if the pair tests previous-resistance-turned-support near 0.9100 next week.


Related tags: EUR Euro Forex GBP Brexit

Latest market news

USD/CAD reverses ahead of April high with monthly open in focus
Yesterday 07:06 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 05:54 PM
Fed statement disappoints equity markets, no rate pause in sight, Gold hits all-time high
Yesterday 04:39 PM
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
Yesterday 04:09 PM
British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD 2023 breakout levels
Yesterday 03:14 PM
US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
Yesterday 02:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Board of currencies
      How GDP affects forex trading
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      January 18, 2023 08:44 PM
        Research
        The contrarian case for a EUR/USD rally if rates can break above 1.00
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 18, 2022 05:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.