EUR/JPY in focus ahead of ECB decision

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 21, 2022 6:44 AM
28 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Given the uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank will opt for a 25- or 50-basis point hike today, the euro should move sharply. Markets are currently pricing in 38bp of tightening for today, which is bang in the middle of 25 and 50bp hike. The chances of a larger hike have risen. Reports this week suggested a 50bp hike was being seriously considered by the Governing Council. The recent weakness of the euro also means the eurozone is importing more inflation than would be the case had the single currency been stronger. This will encourage the hawks to push for a 50 bp hike, but will they manage to encourage the doves to join them in a more aggressive move? The ECB rate decision is due at 13:15 BST (08:15 EDT) with the press conference taking place at 13:45 BST. You can read our full preview HERE.

 

EUR/JPY could target 145.00 if ECB is aggressive

While I think the ECB will raise rates by 50 bps today, I obviously cannot rule out the possibility of a dovish 25bp hike, which leaves the euro vulnerable to some correction. In any case, the EUR/USD may not receive much sustained support even in a 50bp hike scenario, thanks to a weak macro-outlook.

But against the yen, the single currency has the best chance of making some solid ground against.

EUR/JPY

 

The EUR/JPY remains our favourite euro pair for potential appreciation, given that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) again refused to deliver any hawkish surprises at its policy announcement overnight. The BOJ reiterated that economic growth is more important than yen weakness, which should keep the pressure on the currency in the weeks and months ahead, especially if sentiment across the financial markets stabilises further.

Thus, if the ECB were to deliver a 50 bp hike today, I would imagine the EUR/JPY would find renewed buying interest as the disparity between Japan and Eurozone monetary policies grow larger.

As a result, we could see the EJ break to a new yearly high above 144.25, possibly hitting 145.00 thereafter.

If, however, the ECB delivers a dovish surprise, then I would focus on looking for short setups emerging on the EUR/USD than EUR/JPY, given the ongoing dollar strength.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/JPY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD Pulls Back after the Fed, Focus on to the ECB
Today 09:25 PM
EUR/USD Post-Fed Bounce to Benefit from Hawkish ECB Rate Hike
Today 07:55 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Today 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Today 07:04 PM
Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: WTI Bulls Snap 2023 Losses
Today 04:03 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:37 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 09:50 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:17 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.