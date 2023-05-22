Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Test, Prior Resistance

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:18 PM
43 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD spent almost a full month holding resistance at a key spot on the chart.
  • The weekly bar from two weeks ago showed a decisive bearish response, and last week was continuation until support showed up just below 1.0800. Can sellers continue to drive a fresh bearish trend?
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

Through most of April and the first week of May, EUR/USD was in an abnormally reserved position. The pair had spent much of Q1 with a general tinge of strength, as an early January pullback was quickly bid higher, leading to a fresh yearly high in EUR/USD in the first two weeks of Q2 trade.

But, it was around that time that a major zone of longer-term resistance had come into the picture and helped to stall the bullish advance. I had highlighted this area in late-March, before it started to stall buyers again, and that resistance zone helped to hold price over four consecutive weekly bars until sellers finally started to force a push-lower. That began in the week before last, specifically around Thursday and Friday price action, and in the following week (last week) sellers continued the move until bringing into the picture a support level as taken from prior resistance.

The high from last May is at 1.0787, and that’s since come back in to help hold the lows so far for this May. But – are sellers done already? Or is this a pause in a bigger picture bearish theme?

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly chart 52223Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

From the daily chart, we can see an extension of this bearish tendency as noted by the red trendline below. That trendline originates on Thursday, May 4th, which is notable as this was the European Central Bank’s prior rate decision, which happened the day after the FOMC rate decision earlier this month.

At that rate decision, like many recent ECB meetings, the European Central bank took on a very hawkish tone. What’s different is the fact that the Euro sold off after, so the market response wasn’t the show of strength that one might expect in response to a hawkish rate hike from the ECB. And since that meeting, there’ve been multiple iterations of hawkish ECB verbiage that’s seemingly failed to bring a positive impact to the single currency.

At this point, there remains continued bearish potential. The 1.0787 level is notable as near-term support, and there’s another batch of possible support around the 1.0750 level. This was a grouping of swing highs from March trade that hasn’t yet been tested for support as prices have started moving lower, although it was close to coming into play last Thursday.

Sellers pushing below that zone would create a fresh lower-low while keeping the bearish trend in working order. On the resistance side of the matter, the move over the past couple of weeks has been fairly one sided as there hasn’t been much pullback in the move, but a prior spot of support-turned resistance around the 1.0848 level remains of note. Above that, the 1.0942 level remains as a point of interest, as this price was tested for support multiple times before giving way to sellers. And above that, the 1.1000 level remains as a notable spot of potential resistance, which may even serve as a form of invalidation if buyers are able to re-engage above that level.

A breach of support in the 1.0750 area continues the bearish trend, and this opens the door for a re-test of a massive spot on the chart – the same that held sellers at bay in the first week of the year and came back into the equation in March, and that’s around the psychologically-important 1.0500 handle.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily 52223Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

 

Related tags: James Stanley Euro EUR/USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 hits year highs, in the face of debt ceiling and rate rise risks
Today 07:12 PM
How to use the Sharpe ratio to calculate risk-to-reward
Today 06:35 PM
How to calculate the Treynor ratio
Today 06:26 PM
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Rate Decision
Today 06:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could climb to $80
Today 05:49 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 03:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
By:
James Stanley
May 10, 2023 05:35 PM
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD indecision at resistance, US CPI on the way
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 8, 2023 03:12 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 5, 2023 06:53 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Price Action Setups into NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 4, 2023 05:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.