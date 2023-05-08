Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD indecision at resistance, US CPI on the way

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 11:12 AM
13 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro, USD Talking Points:

  • It was an especially busy week last week with the FOMC and ECB rate decisions to go along with the release of Euro inflation and US jobs data.
  • The net of all that headline drive was a doji in EUR/USD, which matched the spinning top from the week prior and the dragonfly doji that printed the week before that. This is three consecutive weeks of indecision as EUR/USD prices remain in a key zone of longer-term resistance.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

EUR/USD was making a fast run at a key zone of resistance as the door was closing on Q1. The 1.1000 handle was quite obvious as it’s a major psychological level, and this had helped to stall the advance back in February. But there were a few key Fibonacci levels in tight proximity just above the big figure, with levels at 1.1033 and 1.1076 that each had some element of bearing on April price action.

Now, more than a month later, EUR/USD remains in a range that’s been rather consistent so far with resistance holding around that 1.1076 level that was in-play again last week, just ahead of the European Central Bank’s rate decision. The pair put in a fast drop and quickly tested below the 1.1000 handle but support showed up around a trendline projection, and that led to a bounce on Friday that propelled it back above the 1.1033 Fibonacci level. From the two-hour chart below, we can see the build of this range through late-April and early-May price action.

 

EUR/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

eurusd two hour chart 5823Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

Taking a step back highlights the fact that this range has built around a key zone of longer-term resistance. From the weekly chart below, we can see the initial re-test above 1.1000 taking place earlier in April and, since then, buyers have largely been spinning their wheels, unable to yet test above the 1.1100 handle.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly chart 5823Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD: Focus Shifts to US CPI

 

If the EUR/USD pair is going to put in a directional move this week, it’s probably going to need some participation from the US Dollar. With the Euro being 57.6% of the DXY quote the fact that EUR/USD has been pinned near resistance coincides with a similar scenario of the USD holding near support. I had talked about that in US Dollar Price Action Setups over the weekend, and it’s the Wednesday release of US CPI data that looks to be the big item on the horizon for the greenback. The expectation is for continued softening, with headline inflation at 5% and Core CPI falling down to 5.5% from last month’s 5.6% print.

Even a 5.5% print indicates strong inflation, and when coupled with the 3.4% unemployment reading on Friday from the NFP report, this makes for a backdrop that could be difficult for the Fed to force a pivot, even into a pause. If that CPI report comes out hot on Wednesday, to go along with the Friday NFP report, there could be fundamental motive on the long side of the USD, particularly after the ECB has scaled down to 25 bp hikes.

In the USD, like EUR/USD above, there’s been a recent build of a range. I’m tracking the bottom of the range around the double bottom formation at 100.82, and there’s been a penchant for support to hold at a higher-low of late, around 101.05. On the resistance side of DXY, it’s the 102 and 102.23 levels that continue to loom large as they’ve held a number of resistance advances, most recently last Monday.

Between support and resistance, there’s a number of additional levels, such as 101.30, 101.53 and 101.65 that have all had some show of support and/or resistance, and this can offer some context for swing traders looking to operate within the range.

 

US Dollar - DXY Four-Hour Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

usd four hour chart 5823Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD US Dollar James Stanley

Latest market news

Gold price rebounds ahead of monthly low with US CPI on tap
Today 05:27 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD probing key support near 1.33
Today 04:01 PM
How to use TradingView’s Pine Script
Today 02:45 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound
Today 03:34 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 12:40 AM
Gold price forecast: Did XAU/USD Just Top?
Yesterday 04:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD resistance on Fed- ECB, NFP on tap
By:
Michael Boutros
May 3, 2023 09:23 PM
    Euro price outlook: EUR/USD near key resistance as big week begins
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 1, 2023 03:20 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro technical forecast: EUR/USD exhaustion at resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      April 28, 2023 03:29 PM
        Downtrend arrow
        EURUSD back below 1.1000, tests through wedge support
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 25, 2023 08:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.