Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Struggle at Support

A three-month decline takes Euro into downtrend support into the start of the year with momentum fading. Battle lines drawn on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 9:12 AM
EU_flag_notes
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro makes second rebound off downtrend support on building RSI divergence
  • EUR/USD monthly opening-range taking shape- US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap
  • Resistance 1.0462, 1.0602 (key), 1.0718/77- Support 1.0352, 1.02 (key), 1.00

Euro is attempting to snap a five-week losing streak with EUR/USD up nearly 0.83% since the Sunday open. A rebound off downtrend support for the second time in as many months puts the bears on the defensive with U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls slated for Friday. Battle lines drawn on the Euro weekly technical chart into the monthly / yearly open.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this EUR/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart-EURUSD Weekly-EUR v US Dollar Trade Outlook-EUR USD Technical Forecast-1-7-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Technical Forecast we noted that a rebound off downtrend support threatened a larger recovery in EUR/USD while above the yearly close-low at 1.0420. We cited that, “A break / weekly close below this threshold is needed to mark downtrend resumption towards the lower parallel / 61.8% retracement at the 1.02-handle- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.”

EUR/USD broke lower the following week with a decline of more than 3.8% registering an intraweek low at 1.0224 before rebounding sharply. The focus into the start of the month is on a reaction off this slope with the monthly opening-range now taking shape just above- look for the breakout in the weeks ahead. Note that weekly momentum divergence has been identified on this last decline and leaves the bears vulnerable while above the lower parallel.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed at the 2015 swing low at 1.0462 and is backed by the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 decline at 1.0602. Note that the median-line converges on this threshold next month and breach / weekly close above would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last week / a larger reversal is underway. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the November high-week close (HWC) / February low-week close (LWC) at 1.0718/77.

Look for initial support near the 2016 swing low at 1.0352 backed by the lower parallel (currently ~1.0275). Key support remains with the 61.8% retracement at 1.02- a break / weekly close below this pivot zone is needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline towards parity.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

Bottom line: A three-month sell-off takes EUR/USD into support with price marking bullish divergence into the lower parallel. From a trading standpoint, rallies would need to be limited to the 1.06-handle IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break/ close below 1.02 needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline.

Keep in mind the January opening-range is taking shape just above support with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday- stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. I’ll publish an updated Euro Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

 Eurozone US Economic Calendar-EUR USD Data -NFP-EURUSD Weekly Event Risk-1-7-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
Today 02:19 PM
DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:44 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Spotlight on China
Today 09:34 AM
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
Today 12:36 AM
A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
Yesterday 09:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
By:
James Stanley
January 2, 2025 04:02 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 12, 2024 08:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.