EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:52 PM
10 views
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD has come up against the 50-Day SMA (1.0876) as it continues to pull back from a fresh monthly high (1.1012), and the exchange rate may continue to trade within the May range as the moving average no longer reflects a positive slope.

EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates

EUR/USD appears to be reversing course ahead of the May high (1.1092) as initiates a series of lower highs and lows, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic amid the failed attempt to push into overbought territory.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar 06232023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if data prints coming out of the US will sway EUR/USD as Durable Goods Orders are projected to contract 1.0% in May, while Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders excluding Aircrafts, a proxy for business investment, is anticipated to hold flat during the same period.

The development may encourage the Federal Reserve to keep US interest rates on hold as it points to a slowing economy, but an unexpected rise in demand for large-ticket items may lead to a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the central bank to reestablish its hiking-cycle.

In turn, a growing number of Fed officials may prepare US households and businesses for higher interest rates as Governor Michelle Bowman, a permanent voting-member of on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), warns that that ‘we will need to increase the federal funds rate further to achieve a sufficiently restrictive stance of monetary policy to meaningfully and durably bring inflation down’ while speaking at the Cleveland Fed’s 2023 Policy Summit.

With that said, speculation surrounding Fed policy may sway EUR/USD ahead of the next interest rate decision on July 23 as Chairman Jerome Powell strikes a hawkish tone in front of US lawmakers, but the exchange rate may continue to trade within last month’s range as it appears to be reversing course ahead of the May high (1.1092).

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 06232023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD initiates a series of lower highs and lows as it continues to pullback from a fresh monthly high (1.1012), with the exchange rate coming up against the 50-Day SMA (1.0876) following the failed attempt to test the May high (1.1092).
  • EUR/USD may track last month’s range as the moving average no longer reflects a positive slope, with a close below the 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region bringing the 1.0730 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area back on the radar as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) seems to be reversing ahead of overbought territory.
  • Failure to defend the May low (1.0635) opens up 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), but EUR/USD may stage further attempts to test the 1.1070 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1090 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) area if it manages to hold above the moving average.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Weakness Triggers Another Oversold RSI Reading

GBP/USD Pulls Back to Keep RSI Out of Overbought Territory

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: EUR/USD David Song

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:12 PM
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
Today 05:47 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Forecast: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Today 04:12 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
Today 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
Today 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:12 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:39 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Re-Test at 1.1000
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 08:27 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Uptrend Resistance Slope
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        June 21, 2023 05:17 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.