EUR/USD Forecast: All Eyes on ECB Interest Rate Decision

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:20 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD holds above the monthly low (1.0448) as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledges to proceed ‘carefully’ in managing monetary policy, but the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting may drag on the exchange rate if the Governing Council keeps Euro Area interest rates on hold.

EUR/USD Forecast: All Eyes on ECB Interest Rate Decision

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range after clearing the opening range for October, and fresh developments coming out of the ECB may sway the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the Governing Council pledges to ‘ensure that inflation returns to our two per cent medium-term target in a timely manner.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Euro Area Economic Calendar

Euro Economic Calendar 10202023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

As a result, another ECB rate-hike may generate a bullish reaction in EUR/USD as the central bank seems to be in no rush to switch gears, but it seems as though Governing Council is at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle as President Christine Lagarde and Co. argue that Euro Area ‘interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to our target.’

In turn, the Euro may face headwinds should the Governing Council endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy, and EUR/USD may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0448) amid the failed attempt to trade back above the former support zone around the May low (1.0635).

With that said, EUR/USD may continue to consolidate ahead of the ECB meeting as it holds within the monthly range, but the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0689) if it fails to push above the monthly high (1.0640).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 10202023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD consolidates after clearing the opening range for October, but the advance from the monthly low (1.0448) may unravel amid the failed attempts to trade back above the former support zone around the May low (1.0635).
  • In turn, EUR/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0689) if it fails to defend the monthly range, with a breach below the December 2022 low (1.0393) opening up the 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Nevertheless, a break/close above the 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0650 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) area may push EUR/USD towards the moving average, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0790 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Market Outlooks

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Stalls at Former Support Zone

USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of 50-Day SMA amid Slowdown in Canada CPI

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: EUR/USD ECB Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Nasdaq Nears Support, SPX Threatens Break After Treasury Yields Spike
Today 07:00 PM
Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises
Today 05:26 PM
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
Today 03:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Wrestle with Resistance
Today 03:24 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Today 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Today 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    USA flag
    Big tech earnings, bond rout, US inflation and PMI reports collide. The week ahead
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:59 AM
      Forex trading
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:37 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.