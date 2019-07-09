FX Brief Hong Kongs Extradition Deal Is Dead

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 9, 2019 12:50 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


  • Hong Kong’s proposed extradition deal is dead, according to their leader Carrie Lam yet calls for her resignation remain high among students. The Hang Seng index is currently down -0.8%.
  • Australian business confidence fell to a 2-month low after May’s ‘post-election’ spike higher, taking it back near multi-month lows and hinting at headwinds for growth in Q2.
  • Retail sales for the UK.
  • Narrow ranges again for FX majors and crosses, with all pairs we track remaining well within their typical daily ranges. NZD is currently the strongest major, AUD is the weakest. NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD are the biggest gainers, AUD/NZD and AUD/USD are the largest losers.

Up Next:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to provide opening remarks on a stress-test conference, so is unlikely to be covering monetary policy (but all eyes will be on him tomorrow when he delivers his semi-annual testimony to congress).




Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

European Open: EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 ahead ZEW sentiment report
Today 05:47 AM
Crude oil price forecast: WTI spills into trend support
Yesterday 06:54 PM
Fed meeting preview: Dollar Index at 1-month lows ahead of tight decision
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Suderman Says: Markets stabilize despite Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
USD/CAD faces Canada CPI ahead of Fed rate decision
Yesterday 05:22 PM
Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Yesterday 01:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 ahead ZEW sentiment report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:47 AM
    Forex trading
    Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:15 PM
      Market chart
      European Open: Cautious trade to start the week, EUR/AUD in focus
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:32 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.