Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 12:15 PM
6 views
gold_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Takeaways

  • Real yields are one of the most reliable fundamental drivers of gold prices historically.
  • The 10-year real yield in the US is testing 2%, its highest level since the depths of the GFC in 2009.
  • Gold is threatening to close lower for its 6th straight day, with potential to extend its drop toward $1865 before finding support.

Gold Fundamental Analysis

Supply, demand, central bank reserves, inflation expectations, investor risk appetite, lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my!

There are countless fundamental factors that traders cite as driving gold prices, but in my analysis, only one has been consistently reliable over the course of history: Real interest rates.

Real interest rates simply represent the opportunity cost of holding gold. When real interest rates are low, investment alternatives like cash and bonds tend to provide a low or negative return, pushing investors to seek alternative ways to protect the value of their wealth. On the other hand, when real interest rates are relatively high, strong returns are possible in cash and bonds, and the appeal of holding a yellow metal with few industrial uses diminishes. Beyond the opportunity cost of holding gold, interest rates also play a role in the cost of funds when buying gold on margin, as many traders do.

The chart below shows the current benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield minus market-derived estimate of the 10-year inflation, or essentially traders’ best guess of the “real,” after-inflation interest rate over the next 10 years:

10YR_REAL_YIELDS_BREAKING_OUT_TO_14YR_HIGHS_08212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart shows, real interest rates in the United States have been marching consistently higher for four months, and at above 2%, real interest rates are at their highest level since the depths of the Great Financial Crisis in Q1 2009! The recent surge in real interest rates, creating a sudden proliferation of investments offering safe, after-inflation returns, is what’s driving the recent weakness in gold prices.

Gold Technical Analysis Gold Daily Chart

GOLD_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_XAUUSD_PRICE_08212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning to the daily chart of gold itself, the yellow metal is threatening to fall for the 6th consecutive day and on track to close at its lowest level in more than five months. As long as real yields continue to grind higher, gold prices may remain under pressure, with little in the way of technical support until the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May rally at $1865. Even an oversold bounce above the near-term bearish trend line could peter out quickly unless gold is able to recapture its 200-day EMA near $1907.

There’s little in the way of top-tier economic data this week, so gold traders will be well-served by keeping a chart of yields up on their secondary monitors.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Gold Technical Analysis Commodities Interest rates

Latest market news

EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for NVDA stock ahead of NVIDIA earnings?
Today 02:22 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as Jackson Hole comes into focus
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 21, 2023
Today 11:59 AM
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 07:44 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Graphic of trading data chart
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 04:00 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Sinks Below $1,900 as USD Breakout Runs
    By:
    James Stanley
    August 17, 2023 07:11 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 16, 2023 11:25 PM
        gold_02
        Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 15, 2023 11:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.