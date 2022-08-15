Growth concerns return to the forefront

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 15, 2022 8:53 AM
30 views
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • Crude leads commodities slump on weak Chinese data
  • US Empire Manufacturing Index plunges into negative
  • Stocks set for weaker open on Wall Street
  • Yields fall, gold off lows

 

Following on from a downbeat start to the new week in Asia, weakness for European stocks, crude oil and metals continued during the first half of European session, with the dollar and yen initially extending their advances following the release of poor Chinese data. Treasury yields fell, although this failed to provide any initial support for safe haven precious metals, which slumped along with other commodities. However, as the drop in bond yields deepened, the metals started to bounce off their worst levels, while the dollar started to come off its corresponding highs against a number of foreign currencies. A just-released poor Empire Fed Manufacturing Index print reminds us that it is not just China struggling for growth.

Will it be day of two halves?

Earlier, risk appetite turned sour amid concerns over China's economy after the release of some disappointing data overnight. As we transition to the US session, the markets were still in a more defensive mode, but let’s see if this will turn out to be a day of two halves with some of the markets mentioned above coming off their worst levels.

Talks of US recession back

The Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged in the negative with print of -31.3 vs. +5.1 expected. The details of the report were also awful, including new orders which fell sharply (-29.6 vs. +6.2 last). There’s not an awful lot to look forward to in terms of US data except the NAHB Housing Market Index and Tic Long-Term Purchases. So, keep a close eye on commodity prices to gauge the appetite for risk.

China’s slowing economy a major concern

Investor concerns about a recession were already there for Europe and US, so the publication of those weak Chinese numbers overnight further worried investors about the health of the global economy. The fact that the Chinese data promoted a swift response from the PBOC goes to show how concerned Chinese authorities are about domestic demand. The Chinese government will probably need to do more, as monetary policy alone in the form of rate cuts and liquidity injections are not having the desired impact on the economy right now because of reluctance from households and businesses to borrow amid Covid controls.

In case you missed it, Chinese retail sales came in at +2.7% year-over-year in July, representing a slowdown from +3.1% the month before and confounding expectations of +5.0%. Industrial production grew at annual pace of 3.8%, when +4.5% was expected. Fixed asset investment also disappointed.

Gold finds some support after earlier drop

As mentioned, gold was coming off the lows and bond yields sunk. The metal was in the process of forming a hammer candle but needed to break back above short-term resistance at $1785 in order to tip the balance back in bulls’ favour.

220815 gold

DAX direction undecided despite weakness

Among the major indices, the DAX is quite sensitive to developments in China. The German index is starting to turn lower from a key inflection point (pre-pandemic high) shown on the chart. The DAX is already facing risks from a weak domestic economy in Germany. So, potential weakness in this market should not come as surprise, although it is far too early to say the recovery has topped out. Indeed, lots of similar short-term resistance levels have already broken, and today’s weakness could just turn out to be a pause. Thus, the bears certainly need to see more evidence of a top, such a lower low. The bulls will equally want to proceed with a bit of caution in light of the big falls in some key commodity prices, and after the DAX’s own 4-week winning run, which makes it a bit “overbought,” in what could still be a prolonged bear market. All told, the bears still have a lot of wood to chop in order to move the needle decisively south insofar as the short-term direction is concerned.

DAX

 

 

Related tags: Gold Crude Oil Dax GER40 Commodities Indices Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
Yesterday 07:49 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
USD/CAD Climbs Above Former Support to Eye 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Gold Short-term Price Outlook: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Key Support
Yesterday 03:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
By:
David Song
July 5, 2023 06:26 PM
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    July 3, 2023 03:47 PM
      Gold Sand
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in Free-Fall – Breakdown Levels
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 22, 2023 07:25 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        June 5, 2023 03:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.