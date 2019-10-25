View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.
- US officials struck an optimistic tone on the “Phase One” trade deal with China, noting that they were close to finalizing some sections of the agreement following a call between the two trade teams.
- The EU and UK remain at loggerheads over a possible Brexit extension, with each side waiting for the other to clarify its position before making a decision – watch for fireworks over the weekend and early next week!
- FX: The Canadian dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, while the New Zealand dollar brought up the rear.
- Commodities: Oil gained nearly 1% today. Gold was essentially flat.
- Bitcoin and other cryptoassets surged more than 10% after Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed blockchain technology.
- US indices closed solidly higher in a risk on day, within striking distance of July’s record highs.
- Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector again today, gaining more than 1%. REITs (XLRE) were the weakest with a more than -1% loss.
- Stocks on the move:
- Intel (INTC) gained 8% following an earnings “trifecta” (beat on profits, revenues, and raised guidance).
- Amazon (AMZN) gapped sharply lower but ultimately closed down just -1% after missing on both earnings and guidance after the bell yesterday.
*There are no high-impact macroeconomic events scheduled for release during Monday’s Asian session trade.
Latest market news
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Yesterday 07:57 PM
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Yesterday 07:14 AM
August 2, 2023 12:35 PM
August 2, 2023 09:09 AM