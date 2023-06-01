Nasdaq 100, Gold and Oil bounce back on debt ceiling deal

Today 4:27 PM
Stocks rallied on the closing act of the debt ceiling deal (surprise, surprise), again led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (no shock). Oil and gold prices bounced back. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to lows, reflecting a happy mood. One dark spot is the hot labor market, perhaps portending strong Non Farm Payroll (NFP) data tomorrow, and renewed chatter on further interest rate rises.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Hot labor market could see more rate hikes

Labor market data continues to be hot, with an unexpectedly strong 278,000 private sector jobs created in May, and no signs of an increase in unemployment claims – a bad sign ahead of tomorrow’s NFP data, expected to see 218,000 jobs added in May after 253,000 in April. Hawks on the Federal Reserve can point to little sign of a slowing jobs market as a reason to hike rates again in June. However, Fed fund futures trading now only puts the odds of a June rate hike at 28%, down from 52% a week ago. Yet, that doesn’t mean that traders no longer expect another rate hike. They’ve simply delayed it until the July meeting amid expectations that Fed members will want to hit the pause button at the upcoming meeting in two weeks. 

Bottom line – risk-on

Financial markets tilted back towards risk-on, as we put the debt ceiling deal in our rear view mirror, but we still face the ‘when peak’ interest rates debate.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Nasdaq 100 led markets higher again, up 1.2% at time of writing, while and the more broadly based S&P 500 and Russell 2000 rose 0.9% and 1.0% respectively
  • The VIX index, Wall Street’s fear index, fell over 10% back to 16, back to low end of its 18 month trading range
  • The FTSE 100 and DAX were up 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively
  • In crypto markets, Bitcoin continued to fall, off 0.8 % to $26,868

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index dipped 0.7% against a basket of currencies, back to 103.4, with Sterling and Euro both up 0.8% against the dollar
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury fell to 4.33% and 3.60% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices continued to rally after a period of weakness, up 0.7% to $1,995 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices also bounced back by 2.8%, to $70.0 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed sector is generally 1 to 3% higher, while the cotton market is more than 3% higher

Domestic US oil stocks still below average

  • US crude oil stocks, ex the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 4.5 million barrels to 459.7 million barrels in the week ending May 26, leaving supplies 2% below the five-year average for late May
  • Gasoline stocks dropped by 0.2 million barrels, putting them 8% below typical levels seen this time of year
  • Distillate stocks rose by 1.0 million barrels, leaving them 18% below seasonal levels

Faster job creation, modest unemployment claims

  • The private sector created 278,000 jobs in May, exceeding an expected 160,000, according to this morning’s ADP report
  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly to 232,00 for the week ending May 27, below an expected 235,000, and up from 230,000 the previous week
  • The four-week moving average slipping to 229,500 claims, down from 232,00 the previous week
  • Continuing claims for the week ending May 20 rose 6,000 to 1.795 million
  • The four-week moving average for continuing claims sits at 1.798 million, a relatively low number historically

Non-farm productivity falls

  • Non-farm productivity fell at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the first quarter, in today’s second reading of the data
  • Unit labor costs rose at an annualized rate of 4.2% in the first quarter, down from the 6.3% first reported, but still too high for the inflation outlook

China crisis

  • Foreign investors are pulling money out of Chinese stocks at a concerning rate, on softening domestic demand and bleak corporate earnings predictions
  • Refinitiv data shows $1.71 billions of mainland shares were sold by Mainland China and Hong Kong stock exchanges in May, escalating from sales of $659 million in April
  • This contrasts with a surge of buying totaling $20.92 billion in January as China emerged from Covid amid expectations of a sharp economic rebound.
  • That rebound never reached its potential, with current data suggesting a weakening economy
  • For example, national urban unemployment is 5.2%, and youth unemployment in China for those 16 to 24 years old jumped to 20.4% in April

Russia halts the grain initiative, again

  • Russia once again brought a halt to the grain initiative, according to Ukraine sources, again highlighting how geopolitics impacts commodity markets
  • As a result, the Joint Coordination Center reports that it is impossible to draw up an inspection plan for today
  • The United Nations is working feverishly to create a win-win scenario that would allow Russian anhydrous ammonia to pass through pipelines in Ukraine territory for export while facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain, but no substantial progress has yet been made

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

